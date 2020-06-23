NBC’s top-rated reality show ‘America’s Got Talent’ features talented contestants from across the globe who showcase their unique talent to the world via the AGT stage. The performers range from various fields of entertainment like singing, dancing, magic, stunts, contortion, comedy, etc. but some of them possess the ability to mesmerize the viewers at one go. The winner wins a handsome cash prize of $1 Million.
One such contestant of Season 15 is Josefina Monasterio, who holds the ability to sweep the judges and the audiences off their feet. In case you’re wondering what makes her so special, we have got you covered!
Josefina Monasterio Nationality: Where is She From?
Josefina hails from a rural village called Punta de Mata, located in Monagas, Venezuela. Josefina has always been energetic and used to excel in gymnastics in high school and college. She graduated from Instituto Pedagogico de Caracas in the year 1973.
View this post on Instagram
Oh, never mind the fashion. When one has a style of one's own, it is always twenty times better.” Margaret Oliphant #vibranatanyage #grandiosacualquieredad 💥💥💥 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 Olvída la moda. Cuando uno tiene un estilo propio, siempre es veinte veces mejor". Margaret Oliphant
She moved to the U.S. at the age of 24 to pursue higher studies. Not only did Josefina complete her Master’s at Boston University but she also earned a doctorate in personal development from Nova Southeastern University. She currently resides in Vero Beach, Florida, and makes use of the Atlantic-facing beaches across the Indian River Lagoon to shoot motivational videos of herself while working out.
Who is in Josefina’s Family?
Josefina grew up in straitened circumstances as her family wasn’t well off financially. When Josefina was just five years old, her father left her mother, causing her to raise Josefina single-handedly. She has a brother named Edmundo Monasterio. She is the mother of two beautiful daughters – Adriana and Danielle. Adriana is wild and free-spirited just like her mother.
On the other hand, her elder daughter Danielle is married to Eric Krakauer and the couple is blessed with an adorable baby girl, Stella.
View this post on Instagram
This post is a little but late. Oh well. Stella turned 1 and we had so much fun. I have no idea where the last year went. We are so blessed to have so many loving and amazing people in our lives. 💜 • Stella is such a social butterfly. She absolutely loves being around people, especially other kiddos. Thank you to everyone who came and made this day a special one. We 💛 you 💞 • #babyfirstbirthday #sheturnedone #timeflies #babygirl #family #birthdayvibes #pinkaesthetic #4fsgiven #stellaraynekrakauer #firstbirthday #cake #one #flowerwall
Josefina and her partner Danny Quaranto are not together. Here’s a picture of Adriana with her father, Danny!
Josefina Monasterio: Age and Profession
Josefina turned 74 on April 16, 2020. She is a bodybuilding champion, published author, and a tv host. Before her foray into full-time body-building, Josefina was a school teacher in Boston for over a decade. After that, she served as an academic adviser at Florida community college for several years.
View this post on Instagram
#mydailyinspiration One big secret about succeeding in life lies in concentrating more on things that matter most in life, and walking away from those things that are of no value or use.” Bamigboye Olurotimi #vibranatanyage #grandiosacualquiereda #nevergiveup #bodymindspirit #bodybuilding 💪🏼💥💥💥💥🏋️♂️ Un gran secreto sobre el éxito en la vida es concentrarse más en las cosas que más importan en la vida, y alejarse de aquellas cosas que no tienen valor o uso.” Bamigboye Olurotimi
At the age of 59, Josefina’s life changed when she met her coach while interviewing for a local television station in Vero Beach, Florida. After training for just six months, Josefina won her first prize in bodybuilding, and she hasn’t looked back since. The Natural NPC competitor has won several bodybuilding competitions, often beating women in their 30s and 40s.
View this post on Instagram
#mydailyinspiration Discipline is choosing between what you want now and what you want most.” Abraham Lincoln #vibranatanyage #grandiosacualquieredad #nevergiveup #gymtime #happyhour 💪🏼🏋🏽♀️💪🏼🏋🏽♀️💪🏼🏆🏆🏆💥💥💥 La disciplina es elegir entre lo que quieres ahora y lo que quieres más Abraham Lincoln
She has also appeared on ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ and several other television and online networks as a host or a motivational speaker. Josefina has also penned self-help and personality development books under the theme of Vibrant at Any Age.
View this post on Instagram
#mydailyinspiration The very least you can do in your life is figure out what you hope for. And the most you can do is live inside that hope. Not admire it from a distance but live right in it, under its roof.” Barbara Kingsolver #vibranatanyage #grandiosacualquieredad #nevergiveup #hope #trust #bodymindspirit #bodybuilding #gymtime #happyhour 💪🏼💪🏼🏋🏽♀️🏆🏋🏽♀️🏆💥💥 Lo menos que puedes hacer en tu vida es averiguar qué esperas. Y lo más que puedes hacer es vivir dentro de esa esperanza. No admirará desde lejos, sino vivirá justo en ella, bajo su techo.” Barbara Kingsolver
She posts inspirational self-care and workout videos on her Instagram account. Here’s one in which she teaches a dance workout routine!
Josefina Monasterio: How Far Will She Go?
Josefina believes in constantly reinventing herself and has gotten more energetic with her age. She has won several competitions, so it will be comparatively easier for her to hold the attention of the judges and the people in the audience, without feeling nervous or scared. With her contagious enthusiasm, Josefina will surely give other competitors, a run for their money, as even in her 70s, this woman is unstoppable.
Read More: Bonavega: Everything We Know