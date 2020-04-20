Julia is one of the cast members of ‘The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’. Featuring about 23 single and attractive musicians from the US, the show has given Julia the opportunity that she was waiting for. While many contestants are indulging in hit-and-trial connections, players like Julia are taking the process seriously. She formed a genuine relationship and that too quite quickly! It seems like love is in the air!

Julia Rae: Age, Background and Profession

The 27-year-old gorgeous artist, Julia, belongs to Pennsylvania. She also spends some time in New Jersey for her work. Her main focus lies in the genre of pop, and she is a singer, songwriter, model, and actress. Julia started her music career in theatre at the young age of 6. By the time she turned 15, she had started creating, recording, and releasing her original soundtracks professionally. All of her music is available on major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. She recently released a new song called ‘Wishing Well’.

For eight years straight, Julia also featured as a singer for the local ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia. She also sang the national anthem. In 2015, she was crowned Ms. Philadelphia. A fitness freak and an Eagles fan, her Instagram feed is full of her modeling assignments, photoshoots, music recordings, family pictures, childhood photos, and her little dog Boo Radley.

Julia also opened up about her battle with Cystic Fibrosis on the show. She had been in and out of hospitals since childhood and struggled with her health. She confessed that music served as therapy and a coping mechanism for her. Fortunately, with the help of medication, her health has stabilized. This inspired her to create an organization called ‘Singing At The Top Of My Lungs’ that helps hospitalized children, suffering from similar diseases, through music and art programs.

Julia is now looking for love. She believes that life has given her a second chance to live out her dreams, and she wants a husband who can share that passion with her.

Julia Rae Prediction: How Far Will She Go?

Julia’s first week on the show seemed to be quite promising. When she first entered, she liked Ryan. But she was eventually courted by Sheridan, who had eyes only for her. Julia was also wooed by Josh and they even ended up kissing each other. Sheridan didn’t give up and wrote a song for Julia. When he sang it to her, she couldn’t control her tears anymore, and this ended up sealing the deal. Needless to say, Sheridan received Julia’s rose, and Josh was sent home. Fans are pining for the couple’s victory and excited to see how their romance will pan out in the coming weeks.

