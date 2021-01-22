‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ follows a group of teenagers who embark on a camp adventure situated on the island of Isla Nublar. But the island is infiltrated by a group of dinosaurs that threaten the kids’ survival. The team must now unitedly fight for their lives. Since ‘Jurassic Park’s inception in 1993, the world of dinosaurs has become outrageously popular in cinema. Likewise, Steven Spielberg‘s animated Netflix creation also lives up to its titular significance. Besides providing entertainment and necessary thrills, it has been praised for transforming ‘Jurassic Park’s gritty essence into a series that caters to young audiences. After being hooked upon its two-season run, fans must be anticipating another season. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ season 3.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Release Date

‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ season 2 released on January 22, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 23-24 minutes each. All the episodes came out simultaneously.

Since season two has finally hit the screen, the prospect of its renewal is being contemplated. On top of that, the creators have also been enthusiastic about its continuation. Executive Producer Colin Trevorrow has stated that he wants to keep on weaving stories that would unravel secrets pertaining to the entire Jurassic realm, provided there is scope. It is ultimately up to Netflix to grant them the opportunity to create another adrenaline-pumping season. If and when that happens, we can expect ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ season 3 to release sometime in 2022 on Netflix.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

Paul-Mikél Williams voices Darius Bowman, the leader of the group rigged up by an obsession with dinosaurs. ‘You‘ star Jenna Ortega lends her voice to Brooklynn, a famous travel vlogger stranded in Camp Cretaceous. Ryan Potter gives life to Kenji Kon, who has forcefully established an identity as the group’s alpha male. Kausar Mohammed voices Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula, the most athletic member in the group. Raini Rodriguez voices Sammy Gutierrez, the most enthusiastic camper. Sean Giambrone Ben Pincus, the most sensitively-wired member of the group. Almost all the actors in the voice-over cast are expected to return in season 3. Actors Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell might also reprise their respective voice-over roles as Roxie and Dave, although their return is undecided.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the second season, the campers are still stranded on the island, and they send out an SOS call as a last resort. They are intervened by a pair of eco-tourists named Mitch and Tiffany, who later turn out to be their enemy. In the season finale, the group tries to protect the dinosaurs at the watering hole. Darius blames himself for putting them in danger, after which they set out to stop Mitch and Tiffany from causing harm to the innocent creatures. The team manages to save them in time. A circle of angry dinosaurs attacks Mitch and Tiffany. The campers ultimately decide to forge a way out of the island.

The third season will revolve around the group as they independently try to devise an escape plan. They will have evolved into a more confident and self-assured bunch of campers who are actively exploring possible exits and ideas to go back home. But the monitoring systems have been destroyed by a tyrannical clan of dinosaurs, and there are dangers lurking in the depths of the island.

