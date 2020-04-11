If you’re familiar with TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance,’ you know that it is an exciting rollercoaster ride. With different couples and stories each season, the series has kept us amused for more than six years now. The show documents the story of engaged couples with one non-American partner as they try to deal with their issues, make big decisions about their future and get married within 90 days, or deal with the K-1 visa expiring and leave the country.

Season two of this series gave us Justin Halas and Evelin. The couple first met at a hot dog stand during a rugby match at the 2013 World Games in Colombia – where Evelin is from – and had an instant spark between them. Justin and Evelin spent a week together before they got into a long-distance relationship, as Justin had to go back to the U.S.

Three months later, when Justin flew back to Colombia to check if their relationship was real, he realized that she was the one for him and proposed. So, Evelin came to San Jose, California, to be with Justin, and the couples’ 90 Day journey began. Want to know what happened to the couple and where they are now?

Are Justin and Evelin Still Together?

Yes, they are! Justin and Evelin got married during their time on the show, and even after seven years from when they first met, the couple is still together and going strong. The only change for the pair since moving to the U.S and starting their life together has been that Evelin legally changed her name to Evelyn.

The couple didn’t get their happily ever after without some initial hurdles. Not only did they struggle with cultural barriers, but the one issue they also had was the difference in the kind of future they would have together. Justin expected a very proper wife, someone who cooked and cleaned and took care of him, while Evelin persisted that she was more than that. The pair, fortunately, was able to work out their issues.

Since Justin and Evelin also had a very unconventional relationship, the couple struggled with Justin’s family as well. It was also partly because Justin hadn’t even informed them that he was dating anyone until he and Evelin were engaged. However, after a while, Evelin was able to form a decent relationship with his family and even developed a special bond with his mother.

These days the couple appears to be happier than ever, and as per Evelin’s Instagram, they even took a recent trip to Maui, Hawaii. On her profile, she posts a lot of pictures of their time together as well as the occasion throwback pictures with the #90dayfiance to keep the fans updated on everything that has been going on with their lives. You can check out some such posts below:

and…

Justin and Evelin made their first TV appearance in 2014, and even six years of that – though they don’t have any kids – are still together, happy, and content.

