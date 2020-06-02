The TLC series, ‘My 600-lb Life’, documents some fantastic weight loss journeys undertaken by morbidly obese people. We realize they have to make drastic changes if they wish to survive. Although Dr. Now’s careful guidance and strict diet play a vital role, it comes down to the participants’ willingness to stick with the program and shed some pounds before being approved for surgery. One of the most uplifting tales comes from Justin McSwain, who turned his life around after appearing on the show. Curious to find out where he is at present? We have the latest news and updates.
Justin McSwain’s My 600-lb Life Journey:
McSwain is from South Carolina and started his weight loss journey, form a secure place. As the founder and CEO of McSwain Media, his web development firm, Justin is a focused individual. However, he was in for a shock when he visited Dr. Now in Houston for the initial weigh-in. He found that he tipped the scales at around 688 pounds, which was more than he was expecting.
Justin had hoped that his weight would be in the 500s or the lower 600s. However, standing on the scales was a harsh awakening. Over time, the participant opened up about how he had been fat-shamed as a kid by his stepmom. She would often lock the pantry door to prevent Justin from accessing it. McSwain’s diet naturally took a turn by the time he left home and found his freedom. He admitted that he had an eating disorder and didn’t know how to control the habit.
Working with Dr. Now, Justin stuck to his popular low-carb, low-fat diet and joined a gym, attending regularly. He was greenlit for gastric sleeve surgery in six months. Justin ended up losing 334 pounds or 48.5% of his peak weight, which was one of the most significant weight losses on the show that season. Check out a picture of Justin’s transformation below.
View this post on Instagram
May of last year to today. It's a battle every day with food addiction, anxiety, depression, agoraphobia, and a whole lifetime of bad habits that need to be overcome. I hear a lot of "it happened years ago, these people should get over it." But it isn't that simple. When you spend your formative years feeling unloved, unwelcome, and like a burden, you don't just get over that. It defines who you are. There does come a time when you can stand up and face it, but everyone has to reach that point on their own, it cannot be forced. If you know someone who struggles with mental health burdens, don't try to change them, try to inspire them. Be kind, be understanding, and accept that you can't always relate to the struggles of someone you care about, but you don't have to to help. Just be good to each other, y'all. #My600lblife #mentalhealth #tbt #throwbackthursday #TheJourneyNeverEnds #BeforeAndAfter #My600PoundLife #Progress #ThursdayVibes #LifeIsShort #MakeItSweet #SorryForTheSermon #BeGood #Smile #ThisIsWater
Where is Justin McSwain Now?
So, where is he now? After his incredible weight loss journey, Justin stayed back in Houston, discovering the city with his corgi. At the same time, he gave back to the community by walking for charity to show support to the NEDA (National Eating Disorder Association). While in Houston, Justin made an effort to meet other cast members of the TLC series. Check out his image with Diana here.
View this post on Instagram
So glad we got to see each other again over the weekend! I don't pick favorites, but if I did you'd be up there, Diana! #My600LbLife #My600PoundLife #castmember #Health #Wellness #Fitness #TotallyKindaPickingFavorites #DrNow #Meetup #WeightLoss #IStillSuckAtSelfies #weekend
Justin remains grateful to the work Dr. Now put in, to help him get back in shape. He’s shared a throwback photograph with the famed Houston-based doctor.
View this post on Instagram
Cool throwback pic I found of me and the doc! I think this was taken near the end of filming around when the episode came out. Thank you @younannowzaradan! #ThankYou #Throwback #My600LbLife #DatStethoscopeTho #ForeverGrateful #HowYallDoin #TransformationTuesday #Memories #Happy #Fitness #Life #Amazing
Currently, Justin seems to be back in South Carolina. You can check out his post about it being beanie season in Rock Hill.
In January 2020, Justin offered fans a look at his weight loss journey over the years. It shows the amazing progress he has made so far.
View this post on Instagram
Beginning, middle, and end of a decade. So many ups and downs. So much time lost, and so much more gained. There's no telling what 2020 has to offer, but I'm ready to take it head on. #HappyNewYear #DecadeChallenge #ItsBeenReal #ItOnlyGetsBetterFromHere #NewYear #Happy #Progress #Goals #Health #LiveLongAndProsper 🖖#IfICanDoItSoCanYou #ChallengeYourself #Weightloss #Lifestyle #LoHicimos #ProsperoAñoNuevo #Decade
Since Justin has seen the results of his hard work, he is focused on his path of achieving the dream weight. At the same time, Justin’s maintaining social distancing like the rest of the world. He has shared a picture during the quarantine period where he’s with his friend, but the two are maintaining a safe distance. The image, posted on May 9, 2020, offers the latest update on Justin McSwain’s whereabouts.