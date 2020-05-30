Sports comedies can prove to be quite rib-tickling, thanks to the possibility of slapstick usage in a justifiable manner. However, comedy also has a bad reputation for taking things up a notch, sometimes uncomfortably. After all, conflict is what breeds humor. ‘Juwanna Mann’ is one sports comedy that might have the whackiest premise that anybody might have witnessed in the genre. While it is not astonishingly original, ‘Juwanna Mann’ presents a hardly-seen-before amalgamation of two comic tropes.

‘Juwanna Mann’ is a 2002 comedy movie that revolves around the basketball star, Jamal Jeffries. A man who relishes the sport and the fame that it brings him, Jeffries’ life gets shaken when he gets banned from playing. He receives the punishment after stripping during a game.

Jeffries has no other means to earn an income, and so he chooses to dress up as a woman and compete in the female basketball league. Obviously, that does not end up being the smoothest idea with tons of conflict. He also falls in love with a woman from the league who thinks that he is a woman.

The role of Jeffries is played by Miguel A. Núñez Jr. He is best known for starring in the horror-comedy, ‘The Return of the Living Dead’ and the buddy dramedy, ‘Life.’ Apart from him, Vivica Fox also stars in the movie. She is best known for starring in the soap operas ‘Days of Our Lives‘ and ‘Generations.’ She also appears in ‘Independence Day.’ Apart from that, the other cast members of ‘Juwanna Mann’ include Kevin Pollack, Ginuwine, Tommy Davidson, and J. Don Ferguson.

Is Juwanna Mann Based on a True Story?

The premise of ‘Juwanna Mann’ is so outlandish that it would have led viewers to wonder about its origin. Is the plot of the film based on actual events? It would certainly be wild (to say the least) if it was. Well, ‘Juwanna Mann’ is not based on a true story. That should not be surprising given how bizarre the film’s premise is. In fact, there hasn’t really been an event which would be too close to the film’s story.

However, there has been a debate regarding the inclusion of transgender people in sports. The debate mainly centers around whether transgender people should be allowed to compete in sports categories for cis-women or cis-men. For instance, several cis-female high school runners in Connecticut filed a lawsuit to ban transgender females from competing in girls’ sports (source). In fact, Arizona State House also passed a bill recently to ban any transgender persons from participating in school sports (source). Obviously, this debate is a rather complex one and probably isn’t going away anytime soon.

Now, ‘Juwanna Mann’ is not really about the above debate. The central protagonist does not even identify themself as a transgender person. The movie does not really have a message at all. Yet, given its outlandish plot, that is the closest real-world analogy apart from its fictional basketball teams being parodies of actual teams like Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Sting. But that is where the real-world analogies end.

