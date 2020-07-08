‘World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti,’ a TLC special, introduced us to none other than the extraordinary Jyoti Amge, who, as you can tell by the title, is the World’s Shortest Woman. At just 62.8 cms, just a little over 2 feet, she may be tiny when it comes to her looks but, her bubbly nature and loud personality is one that nobody can overlook.

Jyoti Amge’s Age and Where is She From?

Born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, on December 16, 1993, Jyoti Kisanji Amge has a form of dwarfism by the name of Achondroplasia that restricts her growth spurt. It is because of this genetic condition that she will never grow any taller than her current height. Till the age of 4, she was perfectly average, matching with the people of her age and her surroundings, but after that, her height just stopped increasing as it should have.

Jyoti didn’t let that hinder her, though. She continued on with her life without making too much of a fuss about her condition. Yes, she had to have special desks and chairs in school, yes, all her clothes have to be custom made, and yes, even some of her utensils are different from the others who are around her, but somehow, Jyoti has managed to make it all seem perfectly normal. The ramifications of her condition remain at just that, otherwise, she lives a life just like you and me.

Is Jyoti Amge Alive? Where Is She Today?

Now 26, and perfectly healthy, Jyoti is realizing her dreams of being an actress and model. Ever since she was a teenager, she was interested in fashion, make-up, and being a part of the entertainment industry, and thankfully, her height, instead of hindering her to do so, helped her in garnering attention, and thus, roles. At just 15, in 2009, she was able to star in a music video for Indian singer Mika Singh, after which, she was featured in the Channel 4 documentary ‘Bodyshock,’ in an episode entitled ‘Two Foot Tall Teen’.

Aside from appearing as herself as a guest on various reality TV shows, in 2012 she even became a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss,’ India’s version of ‘Big Brother.’ And, in 2014, Jyoti got the opportunity to go Hollywood as she signed up for ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show,’ where she played the part of Ma Petite for 12 episodes. “People like me might be small in stature, but they can also act,” she told ABC News at that time. “Regular people should not underestimate people who are small.”

Jyoti Amge even has a wax statue of herself in the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, a small town and hill station in the Pune District of Maharashtra. The Nagpur native still resides in her hometown, but she also travels all over the world from time to time to talk about her condition and to let the world know exactly how she spends her day as the World’s Smallest Woman. Thankfully, her condition is not so bad that it limits her mobility or lifestyle, which is why she is able to live her life as normally as possible.

