TLC specials have a way of gripping us in the stories of people about whom we never even thought that we needed to know about. The truth is, with the way it presents people’s narratives and shows us every aspect of their lives, we have no choice but to get invested in their tales and learn more about them. And, that’s exactly what happened when we saw its special titled ‘World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti,’ where, you guessed it, we got introduced to the world’s smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge. She may be limited when it comes to her height, but she has a personality that could fill up the entire room.

Who Is Jyoti Amge?

Born on December 16, 1993 (26), in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, Jyoti Kisanji Amge is an actress, a cook, and an entrepreneur. According to her mother, Ranjana, Jyoti was of average height till the time she was four years old, but then, as she wouldn’t grow much no matter what they did, it became evident that something was hindering her spurt. And so, after talking to specialists, they found out that her restricted height was the result of a form of dwarfism called Achondroplasia.

Jyoti’s genetic disorder means that her height would never grow beyond a certain point. But, that hasn’t stopped this small woman from living out her dreams and ambitions. She has worked hard to be where she is now -a well-known face in the entertainment industry – and she ensures that she uses her platform not just to succeed further in life, but to also spread positivity and raise awareness about the things that matter. Her bubbly nature, her work, and her looks have all contributed in making her a fan-favorite.

Jyoti Amge’s Height

Jyoti first came to the attention of the public eye back in 2009, when she appeared on Fuji TV’s Bikkuri Chojin 100 Special No. 2. She was measured by professional doctors on camera for the show, which resulted in the world knowing that she was just 61.95 cms (2 feet) tall, confirming that she was the Shortest Living Teenager (female). Remarkably, at that point, she weighed just 5.4 kilos (12 lbs), which was only 4 kilos (9 lbs) more than her birth weight.

That was only the start of her journey, though. When she turned 18, on December 16, 2011, she took the title of the Shortest Living Woman (mobile). That day, she was measured by orthopedic consultant Dr. Manoj Pahukar at the Wockhardt Super Speciality Hospital in her home city of Nagpur, in the presence of Guinness World Record adjudicator Rob Molloy. As one measurement couldn’t have been enough, her height was taken multiple times during the day and then an average was calculated.

As with all record holders of extraordinary size, this was done by such a method because spine compressions can cause the body weight and height to fluctuate over the course of 24 hours, so having an average reading was the only way to figure out her actual height. According to her last readings, she is 62.8 cms (2 feet 0.6 inches) tall, which makes her almost 7 cms shorter than the last record holder, Bridgette Jordan, an American resident.

