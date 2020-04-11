One of the most anticipated anime shows of the season, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’, is finally here and it’s surprisingly very good. Its narration is as great as it has ever been, its jokes are fresh and very clever, and most of all, its animation is top-notch. The first episode also goes a little beyond the tsundere personalities of the two main characters and shows how they’re both dying inside. With such a great start to a new season, I’m sure that you’re already looking forward to its next episode. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead in this season, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming details of the 2nd episode.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled to release on April 18, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on April 18 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The battle of wits continues in the second season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’. Kaguya and Miyuki are at war all over again but at the same time, they can’t help but reveal their feelings time and again. The first episode features everything from board games to horoscopes and everything else in between just to establish the chemistry of the two main characters. Through all of this, it also reinstates Chika and Yuu’s role in the overarching plot. Now that the first episode has already established all the roles, the second episode will further dive into the anime’s main plot.

According to the source material, this season will primarily revolve around the upcoming student elections. Miyuki’s hold as the powerful president of the school will be challenged while a psychological war will ensure between him and Kaguya. In the upcoming episode, we’ll also get to see more of Miko, a freshman student who’ll give some tough competition to Miyuki in the upcoming elections. And just like the first episode used flashbacks for further heightening all the drama between Kaguya and Miyuki, the second episode will also go back to several scenes of the first season to highlight the hilarious “love war” between the two characters.

Read More on Anime Preview: Fugou Keiji Balance Unlimited Episode 2 | A Certain Scientific Railgun T Ep 12