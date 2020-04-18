The battle of two tsundere returns and this time, with a very well-thought-out narrative and hilarious comedy. What makes ‘Kaguya Sama’ so great is that it’s very meta with its approach to comedy. It harkens back to all of its old references and somehow aligns them with the current events. Every episode has a similar format where the two characters just try to win over one another, but this is so perfectly executed every time that you can’t take your eyes off them even for a second. If you love ‘Kaguya Sama’ as much as we do, make sure you don’t miss out on its next episode. And to do that, read on further to know all the details about it.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 25, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on April 25 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’, Kaguya decides to buy a gift for Miyuki. To decide what she should get for him, she goes shopping with his sister and subtly asks her what they get for Christmas and birthdays. Eventually, Kaguya learns that she’s just like her brother and gets him a cake. She later realizes that the cake is too huge and would give him the impression that she got him a wedding cake. After a battle ensues in the back of her head, she decides to give him a small piece of that cake along with a fan. Kaguya tries to use this to trap her but his whole plan backfires on him. Somewhere between their battle, Fujiwara ends up getting hurt and their argument finally comes to an end.

Since the first two episodes revolved around Miyuki’s birthday, the third will pick on a new plot point, which will lead to a new battle of wits between the protagonists. It might even lead up to the events of the next election where Miyuki’s hold as the President will be tested. This is when Kaguya will have to choose a particular side. If she supports Miyuki during the elections, she might give away that she’s really into him. If she does not, she might risk being by Miyuki.

Read More on Anime Preview: Food Wars Season 4 Episode 3 | A Certain Scientific Railgun T Ep 13