The third episode of ‘Kaguya-Sama’ season 2 is a little different from the overall tone that it usually sticks to. Despite that, it holds a lot of significance in the overarching story as it highlights a new turning point in the relationship between Kaguya and Miyuki. The two characters will probably ignore whatever happened, but their brief intimacy will surely leave a mark and will reflect later on their future. The next episode marks the beginning of a whole new arc where the presidential elections will ensue. If, like us, you’re really looking forward to it, read on further to know all about its release date, streaming availablity, and spoilers.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 4 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on May 2 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the third episode of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War,’ comedy takes a backseat and things get really serious when Miyuki and his board members realise that their school year has come to an end and the presidential elections will be held again. Kaguya looses all control and confesses it to Miyuki that she would like to see him as the President again. At this point, considering how much of great leader Kaguya has always been, it seems quite likely that he’ll win the elections again. However, this time around, it won’t be too easy for him.

Miyuki, as most would expect, will use some inventive ways to initiate a re-election campaign and despite everything that happened in the previous episode, the psychological warfare between him and Kaguya won’t end so soon. Another key player in the upcoming episodes will be Miko, who has previously shown some great potentail to lead the school. She will now stand for the elections against Miyuki and will certainly give him some tough competition.

Now considering Kaguya still wants Miyuki to be the President, will she stand by his side? Or, will she still be the tsundere she has always been and will hide what she truly feels? For now, we just know that the elections will bring the two of them closer and for the rest, we’ll just have to wait and see.

