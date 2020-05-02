‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ has established itself as one of the best rom-com anime of all time. Its well-thought-out comedy has this psychological undercurrent that brings out a universal appeal and resonates with almost anyone. Even when it comes to its characters, as thin as they may seem in terms of overall development, you can’t help but find many of their day-to-day problems quite relatable. The anime seems to be heading into one of its best arcs now and you surely don’t want to miss out on what lies ahead this season. To know more about its spoilers, you can refer to the article below, but before we get to that, let us walk you through its release date and streaming availability.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 8, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on May 9 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 4 goes back to its old comical ways and portrays the battles for power between Kaguya and Miyuki. Along with this, there seems to be a lot at stake now since another side battle seems to be brewing in the corner. Since it’s a new year, Miyuki is expected to start a re-election campaign in which he’ll have to win the votes of his fellow school mates. In the 4th episode, Miyuki realizes that he’s still extremely popular and has a good chance of winning the elections again. However, there’s also a first-year student named Iino Miko who is quite popular and is competing against him.

So from the next episode, we can not only expect some rivalry between Kaguya and Miyuki but also between Miyuki and Miko. Kaguya may not show it, but she has always been on Miyuki’s side. So for obvious reasons, she’ll support him throughout the elections and will also help him strategize. Kaguya may be pretty smart but his competitor seems to no different. Considering how she was easily able to manipulate Fujiwara, Miko seems to have some exceptional convincing skills which might later come in handy. Meanwhile, the show’s overarching narrative, which has always revolved around Kaguya and Miyuki’s tsundere romance, will be the same as usual.

Read More: Best Rom-Com Anime