For a tsundere, confessing one’s feelings is a form of weakness. And that’s the reason why when two tsundere characters fall for one another, psychological warfare is initiated. ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ takes one of the most common character tropes of the anime world and brings a very unique twist to it. This, in turn, becomes the driving factor of its entire narrative and makes it one of the best offerings of the genre. Its epic balance of comedy and mind games makes it one hell of a rom-com anime that can be enjoyed by almost anyone. The second season ‘Kaguya Sama’ is now underway and if you’re wondering when its first episode will release, here’s everything you need to know.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on April 11, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on April 11 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

SPRING SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT Get ready for more strategic advancements in this ongoing battle of love! 🤔💘 Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 is coming exclusively to Funimation this April! Learn more: https://t.co/TiKyyuOlRF @AniplexUSA pic.twitter.com/AQkZ5SNA2k — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 27, 2020

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on Funimation and AnimeLab on April 11, 2020.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Spoilers

The second season of ‘Kaguya Sama’ will primarily revolve around the student council election where a new character will have a major role to play. Chika Fujiwara, Yu Ishigami, and Miyuki can be seen looking at the bulletin board in one of the scenes of the Season 2 trailer. According to the manga, soon after this, Miko Iino labels Miyuki as the “ex-president.”

Since the elections are around the corner, Miyuki will initiate a re-election campaign and in order to retain his position as the president, he will also start a psychological war with Kaguya. In the meantime, the second season will also further explore Miko’s character, who is a freshman but still has the potential to be a great leader. Moreover, the season will also delve into character backstories that will further heighten its drama.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Trailer

The returning staff members of the new season include director Mamoru Hatakeyama, script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi, character designer Yūko Yahiro, composer Kei Haneoka, and studio A-1 Pictures. Apart from that, Aoi Koga (Kaguya Shinomiya), Makoto Furukawa (Miyuki Shirogane), Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiwara), and Ryōta Suzuki (Yū Ishigami) will again be reprising their respective roles as voice actors. Here’s the trailer for the second season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’:

