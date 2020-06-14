Hosted by Chris Harrison, ABC’s The Bachelor and all of its spin-offs have been keeping fans invested in the love lives of people since its inception in 2002. One such spin-off, ‘The Bachelorette,’ follows the journey of a single woman trying to find love and her life partner from a pool of romantic interests. During the course of each season, the Bachelorette eliminates some of her suitors every week so as to eventually end up with her final selection.
For the first time, in season 11 of this series, there were two leading ladies and the male participants were the ones who got to choose who they wanted as their Bachelorette. And they decided on the 29-year-old spin-class instructor Kaitlyn Bristowe, who ended the series by finding her love and getting engaged to Shawn Booth. Intrigued? Here’s all that we know of their relationship and where they stand right now.
Kaitlyn and Shawn: The Bachelorette Journey
The Candian native first made her debut on our television screens in the nineteenth season of ‘The Bachelor,’ where she was a suitor herself, trying to get Chris Soules to fall in love with her. Her inappropriate and wry sense of humor took her far in the original series, but she still placed third, after Whitney Bischoff and Becca Tilley. Her presence, though, captured the attention of fans and producers alike, so, she got another opportunity and came on ‘The Bachelorette.’
Out of her 26 potential suitors, Shawn Booth caught her eye from the very beginning. In the second episode, after she was named the leading lady, she gave Shawn the first impression rose and even kissed him. Apart from group dates, Shawn and Kaitlyn had a one-on-one date as well, where they went kayaking in the San Antonio River Walk. On their date itself, by just talking and watching the fireworks, Shawn impressed her enough to receive a rose.
Their troubles began after she slept with Nick Viall and got closer to him, because Shawn kept getting paranoid and insecure about his chances with her. But, Kaitlyn was sure to reassure him and calm him down. There were tensions, yes, but Shawn decided to deal with it as he was serious about wanting Kaitlyn. After everything, when the family meetup went great as well, it was time for Kaitlyn’s decision.
During the final rose ceremony, Nick professed his love for her, but she shot him down, admitting that her heart belonged to someone else. Ultimately, when Shawn arrived and did the same, Kaitlyn responded positively and reciprocated his feelings. This prompted Shawn to get down on one knee and ask her hand in marriage. She said yes and they were blissfully engaged.
Are Kaitlyn and Shawn Still Together?
No, they are not. In November 2018, more than three years after Kaitlyn and Shawn got engaged on the reality series, they announced their split in a joint statement. Though they had said that they parted ways amicably and after careful consideration, in 2019, when Kaitlyn appeared on E!’s ‘LadyGang,’ she revealed that Shawn was the one who broke up with her.
“He didn’t know why he couldn’t love me. I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over,” she said. “I don’t know, that’s what I’m going off of.”
Despite their heartbreaking split and Kaitlyn’s admittance of her fear of relapsing (she previously struggled with Valium addiction), she is now happier than ever, being in a relationship with Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Focusing on herself, her relationship, and her work as the host of “Off The Vine” podcast, she is now in a great place in her life.
View this post on Instagram
Jason Michael Tartick. The guy who will always look at life glass half full. The guy who is an early bird just to make sure a day isn’t wasted. He will bring me coffee in bed while he reads his morning paper. He is engaged in every conversation he has. He genuinely cares what people have to say. Unless you are a troll. He literally couldn’t care less about negative trolls. His energy is freakin electric, and he works his ass off building something that I think will change people’s lives. (Shameless plug for @restart_reset ). I don’t think people really know how hard he works on that. Not only does he work on himself but he will take the time to help me with all the financial aspects of my businesses. We have helped each other grow in so many ways. Through this weird time yes, of course I have wanted to throat chop him, and I’m sure there have been plenty of times where he’s wanted to run. But I know we both don’t know what we would do without one another and I just felt like sharing my gratitude for him today. I write in my journal every morning and night how grateful I am, but today I took it to the gram. (I can’t wait till he sees this because he gives the best hugs)
Shawn has opened about being single and has admitted that even though he is dating, he is no rush to dive into a relationship with someone else. Although he isn’t as lucky in love as Kaitlyn, he, too, is in a good place right now. His fitness gym, Boothcamp, in Nashville, Tennessee, is booming and he is completely focused on taking his job as a personal trainer to the next level.
View this post on Instagram
Do you have a shoulder injury? Well I do 🙋🏼♂️ That’s why I love a good landmine press. It keeps my shoulder in a safe position and allows me to blast the delts (and recruit some chest if I want). Try it out and don’t forget to keep the ribs down and tuck that pelvis 👊🏼 Make sure you grab that workout before the wknd! . 📸: @boothcampgym
