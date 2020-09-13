Kaitlyn’s road to fame began with her appearance in ABC’s famous dating/relationship reality television show, ‘The Bachelor.’ The show kick-started her career, and she became a Broadway hostess, podcaster, and an entrepreneur dealing in scrunchies (Dew Edit) and wine (Spade and Sparrows). While the rest of the world slept through the quarantine, she released her debut single ‘If I’m Being Honest’ which became an instant hit and earned the second spot on the US iTunes sales chart.

Through the song’s lyrics, Kaitlyn revealed to her fans the insecurities of her past relationships and her eventual journey towards self-acceptance. The talented reality TV personality was a spin class instructor before making it big in the television scene. Following her life long passion for dance, she appeared in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 as one of its star competitors. Let’s take a peek into her love life!

Kaitlyn Bristowe: The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Journeys

The Canadian dance teacher had her heart broken on Chris Soules’ season of ‘The Bachelor.’ She failed to win his heart and got eliminated before the final episode. Luckily for her, Kaitlyn caught the attention of her viewers with her sardonic sense of humor, which landed her a chance to be the lead on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 11.

Her fans speculated that Nick Viall would ultimately take the lady home due to her decision to advance him into the competition during the fourth week. But she shocked everyone by choosing Shawn Booth over Nick, and the two got engaged in the season 11 finale. Shawn started courting Kaitlyn in 2015, and they quickly became one of the most adored couples in the Bachelor Nation. But the reality was very different from the presumed notion.

They officially called off their engagement in November 2018 as Kaitlyn confessed to having been devastated due to some of his actions and words but decided to remain on cordial terms. Only after the relationship ended did she realize how “miserable,” insecure, and ashamed she had been throughout. After the split, Shawn decided to put down their pet, Tucker, without including Kaitlyn, and the reality star only heard of it from the social media accounts, which left her feeling utterly betrayed.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Boyfriend

After three and a half years of constant “hurt,” Kaitlyn found love again. Ironically, her now-boyfriend, Jason Tartick, was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of ‘The Bachelorette,” but he got eliminated in the ninth week. The fan-favorite banker messaged Kaitlyn on Instagram after meeting the reality star on her podcast ‘Off the Vine’ in 2018. They instantly established a strong friendship and made it official in early 2019. Within a few months, Jason moved in with his girlfriend in Nashville. They have spent practically every day together since then and seem to be totally smitten with each other.

By the end of the year, they became pet parents to two adorable Golden Retrievers – Ramen and Pinot – and the two call adopting dogs a “crash course” for having kids. Though Jason has still not popped the question, the couple totally imagines settling down with each other soon. Expecting a plain band and a “fatty rock” on her finger, Kaitlyn can envision them having a happy home with their puppies and kids in the near future. For now, they are focusing on their respective careers and are enjoying the comfortable non-engaged equation.

