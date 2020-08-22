The American chapter of the hit UK reality series ‘Love Island’ has been quite popular with the young viewers in the female demographics. The show follows the romantic partnerships, casual hookups, and dramatic breakups of 11 “islanders” – a bunch of good-looking singles who are sequestered together in a luxurious villa – as they try and navigate the choppy waters of love and lust to find “the one”, or their next summer fling, whichever comes first. The contestants have to pair up with each other and the ones that remain single are eliminated each week. It’s utter fun and full of drama.

The second season is shot in a beautiful luxury villa in the Cromwell Resort in Vegas. The show had to move base from the previous season’s tropical Fijian destination due to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. This season’s batch of singletons includes the absolute bombshell, Kaitlynn Anderson, who is already kinda famous on Instagram. Read on to find out everything we have on her.

Kaitlynn Anderson: Where is She From?

Kaitlynn Jean Anderson is a country girl! She was born and brought up in Lapeer, Michigan. But the defining moment in her life came five years ago when she packed up her bags and made a daring move to Las Vegas on an impulse. She had no money and no plan! This tells us this girl is one tough cookie and clearly not afraid to take risks.

Not much is known about her family, only that her father passed away some years ago. Her family and friends describe her as weird, funny, outgoing, and adventurous. She lives with a corgi-chihuahua mix pooch named Zinfandel. The adorable little nugget has an Instagram page of his own.

Kaitlynn Anderson: Age and Profession

Kaitlynn is 27 years old and her sun sign is Gemini. She works in promotions and is a swimwear and lingerie model. Her sultry posts have garnered over 1 million followers on her Instagram. The gorgeous brunette has collaborated with a couple of different brands in the last two years, including Bang Energy Drinks and Fashion Nova.

Kaitlynn is a free-spirited adventure seeker. She loves music festivals and she likes to cook. She’s also not afraid to challenge herself when it comes to seeking thrill and adrenaline rush as she recently jumped off a 10 feet high cliff in Jamaica.

Kaitlynn’s personal style is very laidback and tomboy-ish. When she’s not sizzling it up in sexy bikinis or bringing the heat in raunchy lingerie, she can be seen sporting baggy sweats and oversized tees. She also hates wearing heels and likes dresses that she can pair with sneakers.

Kaitlynn loves murder mysteries and, as a kid, wanted to be a detective. Her last relationship was six years ago so she is so ready for real love, by her own admission. We hope Kaitlynn finds what she’s looking for on the ‘Love Island’.

Read More: Mackenzie Dipman From Love Island: Everything We Know