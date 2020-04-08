Fans of slice-of-life anime have been eagerly waiting to see how the unique and hilarious dynamic of Kakushi and his daughter will unfold. Kakushi is a well-known mangaka who illustrates adult content for Weekly Shonen Magazine but he believes that his daughter is too young to discover his work. And because of that, almost every single day turns out to be a new disastrous adventure for him where he tries to keep his daughter’s hands off his work. The big question here is: How long will he be able to pull this off? Well, to know the answer to that, make sure you check out the next episode of this season. Read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of episode 2.

Kakushigoto Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 2 is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on April 10 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 2 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 2 Spoilers: What to Expect?

‘Kakushigoto’ is about a single father who writes adult manga but makes sure that his young daughter never finds out about his work; at least not until she’s all grown up. The entire series revolves around his adventures, or should I say misadventures, as he tries his best to hide his work from his daughter while she nearly ends up discovering it. As we saw in the first episode, the editor of the Weekly Shonen Mangajin wanted to meet Kakushigoto and almost ended up visiting his home to talk to him. After realizing this, Kakushigoto was almost convinced that his secret will now be revealed to his daughter. But surprisingly, things never really go in that direction and he dodges a bullet there.

However, from the next episode, he’ll have to face some bigger challenges to keep his work out of his daughter’s reach. The next episode will again feature a series of events in which his daughter will somehow be led up to either his published manga or the one he is currently working on. Either way, Kakushi will have to ensure that he is always one step ahead of her at all times. If he fails to notice what she has been up to, he’ll surely regret not stopping on her time. The first episode also established that there are many people from the publisher’s end who don’t know about Kakushi’s little secret, so if, by any chance, his daughter happens to meet anyone else in the future, it could prove to be a big threat for him.

