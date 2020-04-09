‘Kakushigoto’ has started off more as comedy anime and brims with one gag after another. However, at the same time, it also seems to be building a serious underlying storyline, which will determine if this show is as good as its source or not. As of now, almost all of its gags seem to land as you expect them to and it’s pretty enjoyable to watch the sweet father-daughter dynamic between Kakushi and his daughter. Hopefully, season 1 will be as good as we expect it to be. That being said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of the third episode.

Kakushigoto Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 16, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on April 17 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 3 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Episode 2 packs a whole lot of fun but in its closing moments, it adopts a very serious tone. Despite Kakushi’s consistent efforts to keep Hime away from his work, Hime begins to suspect that he’s hiding something from her. In the closing moments of the episode, she comes across boxes full of his work and almost opens them. But before anything else is revealed, the episode comes to an end. Now the direction of the storyline of this season will completely depend on what Hime decides to do.

She can choose to completely change what she knows about her father by reading some of his works or she can simply walk away from the boxes and pretend that she is still as naive as she always seems to be. She does realize that her father loves her and since we’re still in the initial episodes of the season, it seems very less likely that Hime will open her father’s hidden boxes. It is also possible that before she is able to find out any of Kakushi’s secrets, he’ll show up just on time to stop her.

However, this, too, will further raise her suspicion. Apart from this underlying mystery, the next episode will again feature all the hilarious methods that Kakushi uses to keep his manga away from his daughter. He pretends that he works in a corporate office, he runs emergency drills just to make sure that his office staff is always prepared for his daughter’s sudden arrival, and every time he spots someone selling his merchandise, his buys all of it to ensure that his daughter sees none of it. Is there a limit to the things he can do to keep his stardom under the cover? We’ll certainly find that out in the next few episodes.

Read More: Best Ecchi Anime of 2019