‘Kakushigoto’ is the sweetest and the most heartwarming anime of the season. At the same time, even its comedy manages to hit the right spot almost every single time. But what makes it a very special show is how it highlights the ups and downs of being a parent. This makes it suitable for almost all demographics and also allows you to relate to all of its core themes. If you haven’t watched it yet, now would be the right time to give this family show a shot. And if you’re already following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kakushigoto Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 23, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on April 24 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 4 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 4 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Episode 3 further deepens the bond between Kakushi and his daughter. It shows how Kakushi’s daughter believes that he’s just an average salaryman and tries to help him out by doing chores at home. Although the premise of the anime primarily revolves around Kakushi’s secret, it offers a lot more than that. The main premise of the show unfolds itself with two parallel narratives. The main is all about Kakushi and his daughter, and the other one highlights his struggles as a mangaka. What intertwines these two is the fact that he writes adult manga and this, in turn, affects his overall relationship with his daughter.

So the next episode will again highlight his hijinks at the manga office where he’ll struggle to keep up with strict deadlines and the intense competition in the manga industry. In the meantime, his daughter will find new ways to either discover more about his profession or bug him in some other way. Either which way, the episode will be jam-packed with ridiculous comedy revolving around Kakushi’s weird gimmicks.

The upcoming episodes might even shed some light on Kakushi’s relationship with his deceased wife and who she was. Since Kakushi never really tries to hit on other women even when he gets a lot of attention from them, we can assume that he still loves her and has no intention of moving on. He knows that his daughter needs a mother, but he seems to be too committed to his wife to move on to someone new.

