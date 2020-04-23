Every new episode brings a new challenge for our beloved Kakushi. In the fourth installment of the season, his daughter asks him to help her draw a landscape, and that itself becomes a huge challenge for him. His egoistic mind says that he should draw something really cool for his daughter, while his heart reminds him that he must keep his mangaka identity a secret. The whole episode revolves around this battle between his mind and his heart and he eventually begins to question why he’s a mangaka in the first place. Eventually, this mini-adventure with his daughter gives him a great new idea for his own manga and everything ends well.

And that’s the thing about ‘Kakushigoto,’ with its short episodic runtime of 20-25 minutes, it makes you go through a gamut of emotions and eventually leaves you with a heartwarming feeling. If you have been following this simple yet cute anime and you’re wondering what could potentially happen in its next episode, we’ve got you covered. But before we get to its spoilers, let us first walk you through its release date and streaming details.

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on April 24 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The next episode will again feature a whole new hilarious challenge that will threaten his identity as a mangaka. His daughter will somehow get really close to figuring out who he is but, as always, Kakushi will somehow manage to save the day with all the tricks that he has up his sleeves all the time. His office staff will again bring some hilarious gags to the screen with their gimmicks and unintentional jokes.

Apart from that, the recent episodes have also been showing how popular Kakushi is amongst women. Probably his single dad image is something most of these women are drawn to. Whatever their reason may be, their reactions towards anything he says is always quite funny and I’m pretty sure we’ll get to see more of those as well. Speaking of Kakushi being a single dad, we can expect some episodes to also shed light on his deceased wife, who left behind all those boxes for their daughter.

Moreover, for a deeper development of Kakushi’s character, we might even get a glimpse of his relationship with his wife in some of the upcoming episodes. Although it seems less likely, considering how loyal Kaukshi is to his deceased wife, he might later consider being with someone else for his daughter’s sake. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

