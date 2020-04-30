The slice-of-life anime genre now consists of a myriad of anime titles, out of which, many anime are just these feel-good shows that may not be as realistic as we expect them to be. But ‘Kakushigoto’ is as real as an anime can be. Although it does not really stick to a well-defined overarching plot and almost each of its episodes has a standalone story, it still manages to perfectly develop the heartwarming dynamic between its two leading characters. ‘Hidden Things’ is indeed a hidden gem and might eventually become one of the best slice-of-life offerings of the year. That being said, if you’re following its first season, here’s everything you need to about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kakushigoto Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 7, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on May 8 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 6 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 6 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The 5th episode highlights the conflicts between Kakushi’s office staff. To make sure that their manga is finished on time, Kakushi and his teammates work overtime but Kakushi also feels bad about leaving his daughter alone at home. Little does he know that his new Indonesian maid is with her almost all the time. In episode 5, his daughter and the maid are joined by a homeless aspiring idol. The episode again closes on a very heartwarming note where Kakushi’s daughter gives him a handmade medal and he expresses how he truly feels every time she does that for him.

The next episode will again unfold itself with all of its parallel narratives that revolve around Kakushi, his daughter, and his office staff. While some of these narratives are only a source of humor, others that revolve around the father-daughter dynamic between Kaushi and his daughter take a more serious tone. None of the previous episodes have made any major revelations about Kakushi’s wife. All we know is that she left their daughter a box full of things that she has to open on every single birthday. So in the upcoming episodes, we can also expect some more revelations on what exactly happened to her and how has Kakushi been dealing with the grief of losing her. We might even get to know more about Kakushi’s relationship with her and maybe, just maybe, he might later start seeing someone else for his daughter’s sake.

