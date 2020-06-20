Over seven seasons, TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance’ has introduced several international couples whose fascinating love stories have managed to garner the attention of the audiences. From meeting for the first time to tying the knot, the show documents the significant moments in the lives of the couples. It showcases the ups and downs in their journey, as one-half of each couple decides to leave their home country behind and fly to their partner’s country to settle down with them.

Some survive the challenge and live happily ever after, while some bail-out. You may recognize Kalani and Asuelu from the sixth season of the show. Well, the couple is currently a part of the fifth season of the spin-off, ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.’ Let’s follow their journey and find out the latest updates on their relationship!

Kalani and Asuelu: 90 Day Fiance Journey

Born in Orange County, California, then 30-year-old Kalani Faagata, met Asuelu Pulaa, while she was on a vacation to Samoa with her family. Asuelu, who was 23 at that time, coincidentally worked at the same resort Kalani’s family had booked a room at. It was love at first sight for the two, and in their first meet, Kalani and Asuelu knew they belonged together. Kalani is from a highly religious family and was brought up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was asked to save her virginity for her marriage.

However, her life changed after she met Asuelu. One thing led to another and not only did she lose her virginity but also became pregnant with Asuelu’s kid. Upon reaching home, Kalani was shocked on realizing that she is expecting a baby. She quickly applied for a K-1 visa to get Asuelu to come to America to be there for the birth of his child. The couple welcomed their first-born son Oliver in January 2018. Asuelu and Kalani had to work really hard to gain the stamp of approval of her parents and also to make them believe that he loves Kalani and is not after her money. The couple tied the knot in September 2018.

Are Kalani and Asuelu Still Together?

Yes. Kalani and Asuelu are now proud parents of two kids – Oliver and Kennedy. After Asuelu moved to California, it took time for Kalani’s family to accept their unconventional marriage but the birth of their sons changed their equation. Although the husband and wife faced problems over their parenting skills and cultural differences, they are managing just fine.

On ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ season 5, Kalani reflects on the ups and downs in their relationship and gets emotional while opening up about her issues. “Having two kids in two years has been the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Kalani says in a confessional. “You don’t sleep. You don’t have time for yourself. You don’t have time for your marriage.”

She adds that her husband doesn’t contribute to the relationship anymore. “When Asuelu gets home from work, he typically will go straight to video games or straight to volleyball,” Kalani says.

Kalani confesses that she is grateful that her parents have come over to help with the kids. We also see her complaining about Asuelu’s lack of responsibility in raising Oliver and Kennedy.

On being confronted, Asuelu gets defensive and explains how men in his hometown are not expected to share the parenting duties but he assures her that he is doing his best. Kalani is not impressed and storms out, saying, “If Asuelu refuses to change, I don’t know if I can keep doing this anymore.” Well, fans can heave a sigh of relief as the couple’s marriage has stood the test of time and by looking at all the love-filled posts on their Instagram account, we are confident that there is still love in paradise. Kalani often shares pictures of her happy family on her Instagram account.

Asuelu never misses a chance to express his gratitude for being blessed with a woman like Kalani.

