Revolving around international couples who have to plan their wedding in 90 days while dealing with their issues, cultural barriers, and the U.S immigration, TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ has been keeping us entertained with dramatic love stories for more than six years now. One such love story is that of Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. The couple first met in Samoa, where Asuelu is from when Kalani was on vacation and staying at the resort where he worked. There, the two connected, and Kalani lost her virginity to him, which led to her getting pregnant.

Stars of season 6 of the reality show, Kalani and Asuelu wanted to have a family together, so they applied for the K-1 visa to bring Asuelu to the U.S., and their 90 Day journey began. You must be wondering: did the couple get what they wanted, or did they have to go their separate ways? Read on and find out!

Are Kalani and Asuelu Still Together?

Yes, they are! Kalani and Asuelu are still together today and are stronger than ever. The couple got married two years after they started dating, on September 14, 2018, and currently have two kids together. Kalani had given birth to their first child together, Oliver, while they were still long-distance, and just last year, they welcomed their second son, Kennedy, to the world.

Everything has not been smooth sailing for the couple, though. Kalani was raised Mormon and was taught to save herself for marriage, so when her family found out the truth, they weren’t very supportive of the couple’s relationship. When Kalani got pregnant for the second time, again before she and Asuelu had tied the knot, the couple worried that her dad would stop their vows and that they would have to go their separate ways or be a long-distance family.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen, and the couple got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony that was documented in the series. Their second son, Kennedy, born on May 7, 2019, through in-home birth, is named after Kalani’s father.

The couple’s Instagram accounts are full of posts documenting their lives as they try to manage their relationship and their family. With cozy pictures combined with wholesome family content, their accounts do a perfect job of keeping their fans content. You can check out a couple of such posts below:

Kalani and Asuelu currently live in Utah and run a YouTube channel where they keep fans updated on their lives. The channel is filled with videos of their children, vlogs, family life, and tips and recipes on how to cook Samoan food. You can also catch up with the couple on season 2 of the ’90 Day Fiance’ spin-off ’90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.’

Read More: Are Paul and Karine From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?