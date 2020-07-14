‘America’s Got Talent’ is unarguably, one of the most popular reality shows in the world of television. It picks various talented and unique artists, from around the world and offers them a chance to demonstrate their talent to a larger audience. Kameron is a contestant on the fifteenth season of the show. He aspires to mesmerize the judges with his outstanding singing abilities and what better place to do that than ‘AGT?’ Well, here’s everything you need to know about him!

Kameron Ross: Where Is He From?

Kameron hails from Texas, also known as the Lone Star State. While growing up in the cowboy state, Kameron developed a liking to country music because of the state’s rich and vibrant music history. He attended his first music concert at the age of eight and decided that he wants to become a singer and songwriter when he grows up.

He attended the public research university – Texas A&M University, located in College Station. Following that, Kameron spent a lot of time in Houston, Texas, performing at musical gigs and events, while also attending the University of Houston. Apart from music, Kameron loved playing volleyball. Here’s a picture of him, indulging in the sport!

He currently lives in Dallas, Texas, with his longtime boyfriend, Lio Botello.

Kameron Ross: Family and Boyfriend

Throughout his journey, Kameron’s family members have been his biggest strength. They have always encouraged Kameron to follow his heart and to never let anyone dull his sparkle. Here’s a picture of Kameron, with his grandmother and mother.

Kameron has two siblings – an elder sister Kandiace and a younger sister. He shares a great relationship with the two of them and often shares throwback pictures of the wonderful trio, on his profile.

Kameron was close to his publicist, Cheryl, and considered her a part of his family. She lost her battle with cancer in 2019. In his heartfelt post for her, Kameron wrote, “She’s part of the reason my musical journey started! Her biggest dream for me was for me to make @nbcthevoice @thevoicecasting or @agtauditions and to see me on TV. It’s my promise to her that I will be in the light I’m supposed to be.” Well, looks like it’s going to become a reality soon.”

Here is an adorable picture of Kameron with his cute nieces, whom he refers to as “Lil mamas!”

Kameron is in a relationship with Lio Batelli, a Dallas-based baker for a while now. Lio Botello, is the owner of Sugar Daddy’s Cakery, along with Ashton Snyder, and the two appeared in Netflix’s dessert competition show, ‘Sugar Rush.’ Lio also runs an online clothing store. The pictures on Kameron and Lio’s Instagram account are proof of their deep love for each other.

Kameron Ross Performances

Kameron works as a sales director for a technology company. However, over a while he is working towards pursuing his first love, that is music. He has been putting a lot of focus on elevating his career in the world of music.

From the age of eight, Kameron has been working on his dream and his first album was produced by Kelly Lang and country legend TG Shepard when he was 17-years-old. After entering into the musical world, Kameron performed alongside country music stars, like Kacey Musgraves, Trace Adkins, Joe Nichols, and Ashton Shephard. He also auditioned for ‘The Voice’ and even got selected, but couldn’t make it till the end.

He was also the coach of an all-girls team at Houston Stellar Volleyball Club in Pasadena, Texas. Here’s a picture of Kameron with his hardworking and athletic students!

Kameron Ross Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

Kameron aims to prove to people from the LGBTQIA+ community, that they can be out and proud and still pursue their dreams without fearing the judgments passed by the society. When he was on a break from music, Kameron worked on building his esteem and refining his skills.

Therefore, he is confident, determined, and believes that he has what it takes to win the competition. With his go-getter attitude and head-turning singing skills, Kameron might just emerge at the top!

