‘Tower of God’ wastes no time in character introductions or world-building. It instead uses this as its narrative devices to keep a viewer curious and slowly unfolds all of its mysteries with each episode. In the second episode, its mythic narration takes a backseat in the first half and a shounen battle theme takes over. The second half of the episode leaves almost everything for the viewer’s interpretation and then eventually ends with a cliffhanger. A new test lies ahead and if you’re curious to know what Bam and Rak will have to face next, read on further to know all about the spoilers of episode 3. But before that, let us first walk you through the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

When is Tower of God Episode 3 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 3 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The next episode of ‘Tower of God’ will feature the Red Door test of the second floor. Out of the seven tests that take place on this floor, this is one is the third. Anyone who is able to get past this floor reaches the third level where Regulars are also allowed to retake tests. The Red Door test will be coordinated by Yu Han Sung. He’ll be giving each team three secret clues which will have some sort of metaphorical meaning.

Upon cracking the code in these clues, the teams will be able to choose one right door out of the 12 doors that have been presented to them. Every team is expected to choose at least one door within the span of 5 minutes. It will later be revealed that the purpose of this experiment was never to test one’s thinking ability but was only conducted to check who’s capable of taking a quick decision.

Khun, Rak, and Bam will also go through some tough team dynamics during this test. Khun will take it upon himself to find a way to get past the right door but Rak will simply defy him and choose a random door. This, in turn, will really piss off Khun but they’ll eventually pass the test as it was only focused on their decision-making skills. Dédé Kancho, Kon, and Shopin will also end up passing the test and as always, because of Laure’s laziness, his team will also get to go to the next test. This test will then be followed by the Crown Game, which is more of a bonus round.

Read More: Best War Anime of All Time