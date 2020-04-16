On the surface, ‘Tower of God’ seems to have a very simple storyline that involves the dynamics of a game. The characters go through different levels of a tower and each level comes with a series of tests that are usually harder than the predecessors. It is these tests that further add layers to its overall narrative and through flashbacks, the anime even develops its main characters.

In the 3rd episode, Bam, Rak, and Khun wait for the red door test to begin and that’s when another competitor approaches them and starts giving them hints. While Khun refuses to believe anything that he says, Bam wonders why the creature is helping them out. When they enter the test room, they realize that the creature who met them earlier did know something about the test. Eventually, the three of them only manage to win the test because of Rak’s quick thinking; or should I say foolishness. Rak simply panics and ends up opening some random door out of the 12 doors that are offered to them, while Khun just stands there, facing the demons of his past.

Red room test seems to be far too simple compared to all the other tests but getting through the remaining tests, especially the bonus round, won’t be so easy for the trio. So if you’re curious to know what’ll happen in the bonus round, make sure you don’t miss out on episode 4. Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode.

When is Tower of God Episode 4 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 4 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 4 Spoilers: What to Expect?

A new episode comes marks the inception of whole new series of tests. As a team, Bam, Khun, and Rak somehow manage to get through the red door test but what lies ahead will be far more challenging. The second half of the 3rd episode was all about a bonus round, which allows winning teams to directly head to the top of the tower. From the looks of it, Anak and her team have the best chance of winning this so far. In the first round of the match, Anak was able to single-handedly defeat the team that was trying to oppose them. Even her weapon seems to be freakishly strong and it seems very less likely that anyone else will be able to defeat her as long as she has her green sword.

However, her weapon seems to have some connection with Bam’s sword. Every time she used her weapon against the opposing team in the previous episode, Bam felt a strange force in his sword as well. So maybe, he’ll eventually be able to defeat her and acquire the crown. I personally feel that none of them will eventually win the bonus round since their characterization is now far too contrived in the overarching storyline. Eventually, the winner of the bonus round will be a team that no one was expecting to win. The crown game will then be followed by a Position test and then two more tests known as Hide-and-Seek and Submerged Fish Hunt Tests. The teams who manage to get through these will eventually be able to head to the 20th Floor.

