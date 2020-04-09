Born on May 8, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York, Karen Gravano is an American TV Personality. Daughter of Debra Scibetta and Sammy “The Bull” Gravano of the Gambino crime family, Karina had always wanted to get away from the dishonored mob life. She was part of the Federal Witness Protection Program for a long time but was sent on probation for three years when they found her out to be a part of a drug ring. Now that she has no links to anything illegal, she pursues her career as a TV personality. If you’re wondering how Karen made her money and what her net worth is, keep on reading.

How did Karen Gravano Earn her Money?

After Karen wanted to get away from organized crime and the mob life, she moved to Staten Island. While she was there, she started working as a licensed aesthetician and later on went to launch her own spa.

Karen Gravano made her first TV appearance in 2011 with VH1’s ‘Mob Wives,’ the hit where wives of mobsters talk about their lives after their husbands had been imprisoned due to their association with mafia. The series lasted for six seasons, and Karen was in five of them. Her salary in season one for the series was $50,000, but it tripled to $150,000 by the time the third season came around.

Karen Gravano went on to become a co-producer of the short-lived MTV reality show ‘Made in Staten Island.’ This show documented the lives of eight young adults as they tried to avoid the organized crime in the area, but it went on sudden hiatus after only airing three episodes. One of the cast members in this show was Karen’s daughter Karina Seabrook.

Karen is not only a TV personality and a producer, but she is also an author. She wrote a memoir called Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, and Me! to raise awareness about what it was like to grow up in the mob family.

Karen Gravano is also the cast member of MTV’s newest reality show ‘Families of the Mafia,’ a show that follows five families as they try to steer away from their family legacies and make a better life for themselves. Karen appears in this show with her daughter Karina. Along with all this, Karen also had a two-year contract with Thin Fast Assist weight loss product, for which she earned $500,000.

What are Karen Gravano’s expenses?

Karen Gravano’s primary expense, excluding her lifestyle, is that of her spa. She needs to make sure that the spa is well maintained and constantly restocked while also ensuring that all her employees get timely salaries.

What is Karen Gravano’s Net Worth?

Karen Gravano’s net worth as of 2020 is $1.5 million. With her income from her spa, the profits on sales of her books, and her role as a TV personality all accumulating to her net worth, it is no surprise that she is rich.

