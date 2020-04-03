‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 started off with a bang! Literally. By looking at whatever we have been served so far, this season seems to be super high on drama as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are at it, again, for the umpteenth time.

In the latest episode, Kim and Kourtney take their kids to Armenia to get them baptized, and Kourtney decides to take a break from the show. More on that in the recap. In case you wish to know what happens in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 3? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 3 will release on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on E!

Where to Watch Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 3 live by tuning to E! at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on E! Entertainment’s official website and on the E! app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The previous seasons of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ are also available on Hulu. Another way you can watch the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on their YouTube Channel.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Date My Daughter.’

The episode is appropriately titled as we can expect Kris to try and push her freshly-single daughter, Khloe Kardashian, into the dating scene again after realizing that Khloe is going through a dry spell. No, that’s not the only reason. We all know that Kris is VERY vocal about her sex life, and since she is at a sexual prime in her relationship with Corey, Kris might want her daughter to start dating too.

Well, just because Khloe is going through a tough time, doesn’t necessarily mean that she should dive into another relationship. Elsewhere, Scott might enter into a panic mode regarding an upcoming speaking engagement and can require the help of the Kardashians.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 2 Recap:

‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 1 is titled ‘Fights, Friendships, and Fashion Week Part 2.’

The episode continues the fight between the 2/5 of the K-Sisters. After the kat-fight is over, Kourt breaks down and admits to feeling left out by her sisters, accusing them of often ganging up on her. Later, Kim and Kourt head to Armenia with their kids for the baptism ceremony at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The presence of multiple fans and paps annoys Kourtney, who later tells Kim that she doesn’t like being a celebrity anymore. Kim taunts her by asking her to consider leaving the show. During their time in Armenia, the two sisters meet the Armenian President and also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

When they get back home, the sisters sit and talk about their deteriorating relationship. At one point in the conversation, Kourtney wells up and tells them that she is done with KUWTK. She declares that she doesn’t want to be a part of the show anymore unless it’s something really interesting or important. She has decided to take some time off to focus on herself and her kids. Good on you, Kourtney! Elsewhere, Kris attends the event on behalf of Kylie and gets annoyed when she can’t make it. Corey asks Kris to switch on her “mom side” and check up on Kylie.

