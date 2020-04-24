Nobody throws a surprise party like the Kardashians, especially Kim! We are almost halfway through ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18, and the drama revolving around Kim and Kourtney has finally settled down, and the reality show is gearing up to showcase some heartwarming moments in the lives of the members of the K-clan. In the latest episode, titled ‘Surprise, Surprise,’ the family attends Kendall’s birthday bash. Later, Kim surprises Kris with a nostalgia-filled birthday party by renting their childhood home. Happy tears, everywhere.

The family then flies down to Napa, where Khloe and Kim make Corey feel special by throwing him a birthday party. Kris gets drunk at a winery, and everybody has a fantastic time. Meanwhile, Khloe decides to freeze some of her eggs and turn some into embryos. After getting back to LA, Kim strives to stop the execution of Rodney Reed, a death-row inmate who is reportedly a victim of wrongful conviction. To know what happens in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 6? Keep reading!

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 6 will release on April 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on E!

Where to Watch Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 6 live by tuning to E! at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on E! Entertainment’s official website and on the E! app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The previous seasons of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ are also available on Hulu. Another way you can watch the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on their YouTube Channel.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Family Matters.’

Fans long for the Kardashian/West/Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash throughout the year because they are probably the only ones who take the Christmas spirit to the next level. If only we had so much money in our bank accounts. Anyway, the upcoming episode might be a little shocking as Kim might make a revelation that she is stepping down from hosting the 2019 Christmas Eve bash.

We can expect the family to clash over their separate holiday plans. However, it is possible that the eldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney, might take over the hosting duties and throw a star-studded party, comprising a magical performance from the one and only, Sia. The Kardashian-Jenner clan might turn up wearing gorgeous outfits that match with the beautiful dresses of their adorable babies.

Also, Kim might express her love for the musical guest by requesting Rob to marry Sia so that she becomes a Kardashian. Yikes! Elsewhere, Scott might with his emotions surrounding his parents after meeting an old relative, while Khloe might step into the role of Kris’ assistant for a while.

