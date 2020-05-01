The mid-season finale of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 is awkward, to say the least. In the episode, titled ‘Family Matters,’ Kim declares that she can’t host the 2019 Christmas Eve party. Kris and the K-sisters meet up, and Kourtney volunteers to keep the party at her place. Things get awkward when Kylie announces that she wants to spend her Christmas morning with Stormi as she doesn’t want Santa to only visit Kourtney’s house (What!).

After spending the morning in their respective homes, the family gathers at Kourtney’s for a grand celebration. The party is a success, and everyone congratulates Kourtney for being such a wonderful host. Elsewhere, Khloe fills in for Kris’ assistant and realizes how tough her job really is. Scott invites his Uncle Dave, and they talk about Scott’s parents and reminisce about his childhood. In case you’re wondering: what happens in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 7? Keep reading!

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 7 Release Date

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for four months for their favorite show to return from the mid-season break. Therefore, instead of May 6, 2020, ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 7 will release sometime in September 2020, on E!

Where to Watch Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Online?

You can watch the ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 18 episode 7 live by tuning to E! at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on E! Entertainment’s official website and on the E! app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The previous seasons of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ are also available on Hulu. Another way you can watch the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on their YouTube Channel.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, fans might get a closer view of how their favorite reality stars spend their self-imposed quarantine life. We might see the K-Clan shooting their own videos and engaging in some family bonding session after stay-at-home orders are issued in the city of Los Angeles. Kim and Kourtney might continue to fight over trivial issues. Things might go a little out of hand when they will have to leave Kourtney at home and head out to attend either Kanye’s gospel night or Kylie’s fashion show in Paris.

Meanwhile, Khloe might be stuck at Tristan’s place because of the lock-down. Over a family video call, Scott might express his concerns on whether Khloe has re-ignited her sexual relationship with Tristan or not. Kris can suffer an emotional breakdown from missing Khloe, with whom she usually spends a lot of her time. Kim might face difficulties in home-schooling her kids, while Kylie might have a blast with her best friend, Stassie.

We can also expect Kris to freak out on learning from her agent that someone is threatening her to release insensitive photographs of a drunk Kris to the media. Well, lucky for us, we already know who the blackmailers are – Prank Lord Scott Disick and Prank Queen Khloe Kardashian. It will be fun to watch Kris’ reaction when she learns the truth.

