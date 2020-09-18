Baby bombshells, emotional woes, and relationship drama — everyone’s favorite family is back! ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 premiered on September 17, 2020! The latest season sees the fam adjusting to quarantine norms. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship reaches a roadblock, and it involves Kendall Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick also seem to have some major announcements to make. Well, overall, we are in for another rollercoaster ride!

In the premiere episode of the latest iteration of tv’s longest-running reality show, Kourtney has an epiphany about the way emotions work in her fam. Want to relive the moment again? Well, check out the recap at the end. In case you are wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, we are here to help you with that.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 2 will release on September 24, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on E!

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 2 live by tuning to E! at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on E! Entertainment’s official website and on the E! app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The previous seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ are also available on Hulu. Another way you can watch the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on their YouTube Channel.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Paris, Puppies, and Pranks.’ The family continues to grow more concerned over the coronavirus pandemic, forcing everyone into lockdown. Despite the worrisome scenario, Kim and Kourtney head to Paris for the ‘Yeezy’ season 8 launch.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 1 Recap

Season 19 kicks off with Khloe Kardashian throwing her BFF, Malika Haqq, an extravagant baby shower. She and Scott Disick even play a prank on mum Kris Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian visits a professional cuddler and laments how her entire family is wary of showcasing physical affection. When she meets up with Kendall, the latter reverts on hearing out her sister: “It’s so awkward, huh? I can’t believe you did that. I would never be able to do that.” Kourtney explains: “In our family, we’re not, like, cuddly with each other.” She even goes on to say how she never cuddles her kids or husband and has never seen her parents doing that either.

With this new epiphany, Kourtney decides to test her inference on different family members, such as her mom Kris, sister Kim, and niece North. All of them appear uncomfortable after long hugs. Khloe offers an explanation: “You don’t give off energy where, like, you’d allow people to touch you. You hold hands as, like, a security blanket, ’cause every time we do a talk show, or we’re around a crowd of people, she’ll want to hold hands.” Khloe then tells the cameras that previously, she and Kourtney used to be very close. But now, they are quite distant.

