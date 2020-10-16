In the 5th episode of KUWTK season 19, we see Khloe going on the last trip with her BFF before the latter’s due date. However, she is worried that because of the ongoing issues between Malika and the baby’s dad, her friend might go into early labor. The fam also deals with the repercussions of Kendall and Kylie’s fallout in Palm Springs. Want to relive the moment again? Well, check out the recap at the end. In case you are wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, we are here to help you with that.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 6 will release on October 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on E!

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 6 live by tuning to E! at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on E! Entertainment’s official website and on the E! app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The previous seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ are also available on Hulu. Another way you can watch the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on their YouTube Channel.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Things Fall Apart: Covid-19.’ E! has released its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “As L.A. prepares for a potential lockdown, Khloe falls ill and worries that she may have Covid-19. Malika goes into labor and cannot bring her support system to the hospital. Kris is devastated that she cannot safely be with her mum.”

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 5 Recap

The panic regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing among the Kardashians. When Scott Disick has a cough, everyone’s fear multiplies. Kim advises him to take a deep breath and count up to five. As per her, if you can do the activity without any difficulty, you are safe! Meanwhile, Khloe and Malika, accompanied by their close friends, head out for a girls’ night. But the fear of the virus is prevalent wherever they go. One sneeze and the rest starts pointing fingers at each other.

Kylie Jenner visits her mom, Kris Jenner, to discuss the fallout with Kendall. Kylie does not accept her mistake and nor does Kendall. Kris simply suggests that they should reconcile. Corey tries to persuade Kendall to make up with Kylie. But Kendall is stubborn as well. Khloe is seen buying a mask and maintaining social distance protocols. And Kris is unhappy about the whole situation. She points out that Scott is sick, Kim has canceled all her meetings, and Khloe wears a mask. According to her, the fam is falling apart. This is when Khloe points out that it is not just the family but the whole world that is dealing with a major crisis.

Read More: Is KUWTK Real or Fake?