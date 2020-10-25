In the 6th episode of KUWTK season 19, we see Kim being upset about her upcoming 40th birthday. After all, she thinks that the COVID-19 pandemic has made gatherings impossible. But nothing is as it seems when her family is around. Well, for more details, check out the recap at the end. In case you are wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, we are here to help you with that.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 7 will release on October 29, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on E!

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 7 live by tuning to E! at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on E! Entertainment’s official website and on the E! app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The previous seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ are also available on Hulu. Another way you can watch the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on their YouTube Channel.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Things Fall Apart: COVID-19′. E! has released its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “As L.A. prepares for a potential lockdown, Khloe falls ill and worries that she may have Covid-19. Malika goes into labor and cannot bring her support system to the hospital. Kris is devastated that she cannot safely be with her mom.”

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 6 Recap

Kim Kardashian turns 40 on the sixth episode of KUWTK and she is seen thinking that nobody can be present during the celebrations, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, her fam holds a surprise party that leaves her spellbound. She explains before the party that she had many plans and dreams for her 40th year and was upset that they can’t manifest because of the lockdown measures. She adds: “I think just, like, turning 40, I’m not freaking out or anything. It’s definitely a realization, like, ‘Holy s–t. I’m 40.’ That’s what I just keep thinking: ‘Holy s–t. What happened? How did this happen? How did I get here?’ … It’s definitely like, ‘Damn. I can’t really be posting, like, too sexy pics on my Instagram anymore,’ so I’m like purging and I wanna get it all out!”

On the other hand, Khloé Kardashian confesses before the cameras that she is glad Kim is not planning anything. The family is planning something, which includes recreating a dance that the sisters had done on Kim’s 10th birthday. The late Robert Kardashian had documented the family’s memorable moments and this is how the fam is able to recreate the whole act. Kim heads out to a supposed photoshoot and she is not happy when her husband Kanye West states that he went somewhere when she needed help with the kids. But then, she reaches home and is pleased with a pleasant surprise.

