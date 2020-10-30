In the 7th episode of KUWTK season 19, titled ‘Things Fall Apart: COVID-19’, we see the entire city of L.A. preparing for a potential lockdown. Khloe falls ill and is worried that she might have contracted the coronavirus. Malika goes into labor and is upset when her support system is denied entry into the hospital. Kris is devastated when she learns that she cannot safely stay with her mum. Well, for more details, check out the recap at the end. In case you are wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, we are here to help you with that.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 8 will release on November 5, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on E!

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 8 live by tuning to E! at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on E! Entertainment’s official website and on the E! app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The previous seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ are also available on Hulu. Another way you can watch the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on their YouTube Channel.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Losing it in Lockdown’. E! has released its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Kim struggles to balance work life and mum life in quarantine, while Khloe gets creative to keep herself entertained. The family encourages Kendall and Kylie to reconcile after their argument in Palm Springs.”

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 7 Recap

In a self-recorded COVID-19 special, Kim films the entire lockdown experience as her husband Kanye West and her sister Khloe both test positive for coronavirus. In ‘Things Fall Apart: COVID-19’, Kim and Scott converse about the state of emergency declaration by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Scott says: ‘This is really wild. Have they said how long, or they’re not giving that?

Kim is also worried since all her projects are getting canceled. Meanwhile, Khloe is advised to self-quarantine in her room while steering clear of her two-year-old daughter True. At Kim’s house, she offers Kris and Kendall a ‘medicine tea ball’. The episode then showcases how the KUWTK film crew had decided to pause shooting in March 2020. The family later continued to record themselves on iPhones.

Toward the end of the episode, Khloe reveals that she is feeling better. Kris organizes a virtual lunch to bring the entire fam together. On day 13 of quarantine, Khloe is finally allowed to meet Malika’s son Ace — but via a video phone call. Khloe says: “I don’t know how long this is going to last for, but I’m really just trying to have a different perspective on everything, and I feel like our spirits have to be high and strong because if that goes, then what do we have?”

Read More: Is KUWTK Real or Fake?