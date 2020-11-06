In the 8th episode of KUWTK season 19, titled ‘Losing it in the Lockdown’, Kim has a hard time balancing her professional and parental responsibilities during the quarantine. On the other hand, Khloe comes up with some creative ideas to tackle the boredom. The fam encourages Kendall and Kylie to patch up after their argument in Palm Springs. Well, for more details, check out the recap at the end. In case you are wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, we are here to help you with that.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 9 will release on November 12, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on E!

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 19 episode 9 live by tuning to E! at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on E! Entertainment’s official website and on the E! app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The previous seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ are also available on Hulu. Another way you can watch the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on their YouTube Channel.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Love Lockdown’. E! has released its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Khloe feels pressured to make a decision about her romantic future with Tristan; Scott heads to a treatment center to work on his health and the facility leaks photos of him; the family finds creative ways to celebrate each other’s birthdays.”

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 19 Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8 gives us a sneak peek at Kim Kardashian coping with the pandemic after her husband Kanye West contracts the coronavirus. Kim says: “Kanye tested positive for COVID-19, so we can’t really help out.” She is totally hassled with taking care of four kids she shares with Kanye — North, Chicago, Saint, four, and Psalm. There is not a moment when her kids leave her alone!

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian gets lonely and bored. To get some company, she dresses up a coccyx cushion in sunglasses and introduces it as ‘my new best friend’ while FaceTiming her ex, Tristan Thompson. Tristan replies that the scene is like the one from ‘Castaway’ when Tom Hanks sketches a face on a volleyball and starts taking with it — while stranded on a remote island.

Khloe had split with Tristan after he kissed Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. But now, the couple seems to have rekindled their romance. Kylie and Kendall Jenner decide to make amends after their fight at Palm Springs. Kylie FaceTimes Kendall and lovingly greets her with a hello. She gets a warm smile in response. This means that the feud between the siblings has come to an end.

