Touted as “one of pop music’s greatest singers” by Billboard, Kelly Clarkson has enjoyed a dedicated fanbase since she kick-started her career as a singer-songwriter. The Daytime Emmy Award winner has evolved into an actress, author, and television personality. Her role as a coach on the famous singing competition ‘The Voice’ has brought her immense fame as her followers were excited to see her back for its nineteenth season.

Unfortunately, they were left heartbroken after Clarkson confirmed her split from her husband of seven years on NBC’s ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ that she has been hosting since 2019. The American singer has chosen to stay tight-lipped about the reasons behind her decision. After extensive digging, here is everything we have found out about their journey together until this point in time!

Kelly Clarkson’s Family and Early Life

Kelly Brianne Clarkson was born to Jeanne Ann, a first grade English teacher, and Stephen Michael Clarkson, a former engineer. Coming from a family of academics and intellectuals, her bent of mind could have been similar. But she felt emotionally so riled up that only performing arts felt like a vent for all her emotions. The Texas native grew up with her two siblings, Jason and Alyssa, and two younger half-brothers from her father’s previous marriage.

While this can be a handful for a child to process, things got worse after her parents got divorced when she was only six-years-old. The artist often talks about how music and song-writing coming to her rescue when she needed to express her piled-up feelings. Interestingly, she started writing at her mother’s suggestion and eventually traveled to Los Angeles at 17 to pursue a career in music. There she got rejected by innumerable U.S. record labels for sounding “too black.”

So the talented artist returned to Burleson and served as a telemarketer and cocktail waitress at a comedy club. In 2002, Simon Fuller, a talent manager, came up with the idea of a singing reality show ‘American Idol: The Search for a Superstar.’ Feeling encouraged by a friend’s suggestion, Clarkson went in to audition for its inaugural season in May. Her talent was recognized on national television as she won the show on September 4 of the same year.

There has been no looking back for the ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer, having signed record deals with RCA Records, 19 Recordings, and S Records. Her debut song ‘A Moment Like This’ broke all records as it topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the country’s best-selling single of 2002. Undoubtedly, her professional life has been smooth sailing for almost two decades now, but the same cannot be said about other aspects.

Kelly Clarkson’s Husband and Children

After a brief introduction by her then-talent manager, Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson crossed paths with his son and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Brandon, in 2012. Their meeting was a complete stroke of luck as she was gearing up to perform at that year’s Super Bowl, and so was the country musician, Blake Shelton, and Brandon happened to be his manager. The couple instantly hit it off and moved in together only nine months following their first date.

Their relationship had a fairytale start, and everything seemed to be going uphill from there. Within a few weeks, her beau asked her hand in marriage and even put a ring on her finger to prove his deeply felt love. ‘The Voice’ star walked down the aisle for him on October 20, 2013, as they exchanged their wedding vows at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. The adorable pair could not wait to have their own children as she had already become a mother figure to his two children, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.

Ready for motherhood and its varied shades, Clarkson gave birth to their first child, an adorable daughter named River Rose, on June 12, 2014. In August of the following year, she announced that the then-couple was expecting their second baby. Their son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, was born on April 12, 2016. The three-time Grammy Award winner has been fulfilling commitments as a mother even after they are not infants anymore. She has been trying to protect the “little” hearts from what might come as a shock to them, the same way it did when she was a child.

This was the last picture Clarkson shared of her baby-daddy while both were still putting in their best efforts to save the marriage. But sadly, Clarkson confessed to having failed in all her efforts to reconcile their differences, and so they made a mutual decision to legally part ways. Their last attempt to patch things up was by moving to Montana to quarantine with their family, but when that went in vain, she filed for divorce in June 2020.

The “mama bear” feels it would be inappropriate to delve into the details of their separation as it would impact her children’s lives negatively. As difficult and downright depressing the process is, Kelly and Brandon are trying to cope with the after-effects with various therapists’ help.

