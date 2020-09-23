Ken Jeong is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He is famous for creating, writing, and producing his autobiographical sitcom ‘Dr. Ken,’ in which he also plays the lead. Before landing the remarkable role of Leslie Chow in ‘The Hangover’ film series, his improvisational and sketch comedy had already won the hearts of millions. In addition to his impeccable performance in ‘Community’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians,‘ Ken has been a judge on the UK version of ‘The Masked Singer’ since 2018.

Unfortunately, eminence knocked on Dr. Jeong’s door while his wife was battling cancer, and the co-occurrence changed his life forever. He had almost turned down ‘The Hangover,’ which became the first step to his success. But only because of her insistence and encouragement, Ken accepted the offer. Here is everything we know about Ken’s personal life!

Ken Jeong’s Early Life

Ken Jeong followed his parents’ guidance to secure a stable career. At the age of 16, he graduated from school. After a few years, in 1995, Ken obtained his medical degree from the University of North Carolina. However, performing in the entertainment industry remained his heart’s calling. Despite working 100 hours a week during his medical residency, Ken struggled to moonlight a career in comedy and performed midnight improv to this effect.

Acing the ‘Big Easy Laff-Off’ competition, urged him to make the big move to Los Angeles to pursue his childhood dream. Unlike most of his contemporaries, Ken treated patients instead of waiting tables on the sideline, during the initial days as a struggling artist. Luckily, he met the love of his life along the way of becoming a licensed practitioner in California, a coincidence that he does not take for granted!

Ken Jeong’s Wife and Children

The Award-winning comedian met Tran Ho, a fellow physician, while working at Kaiser Permanente, one of America’s leading health care providers in West California. Their stint as family doctors brought them closer, and the pair fell in love with each other almost immediately. After dating for two years, the couple got married in 2004 in a private ceremony. It took Ken a lot of courage to give up his medical career in favor of his passion for acting and comedy.

In 2007, Mr. and Mrs. Jeong welcomed their beautiful twin daughters, Alexa and Zooey. Ken’s professional choices seemed to be making a mark within the Hollywood circles, and his family life seemed to be going steady. But the news of Tran’s aggressive stage III breast cancer disrupted their happiness and peace. The brave woman motivated him to channel his anger into the role of an Asian mobster, which became his breakout performance. It took her three years, 16 chemotherapy sessions, and a mastectomy to finally emerge cancer-free. Ken’s first Netflix comedy special ‘You Complete Me, Ho’ is a dedication to his life partner for supporting his lifelong dream amidst fighting a life-threatening disease.

Though his wife chooses to stay away from the limelight, the couple is often spotted at red carpet events. The comedy star thoroughly enjoys the dynamics of being a father to two adorable girls and encourages them to follow their passion. Ken proudly states that his daughters wish to pursue a career in medicine, just like their “momma.” Both his daughters also have specific interests: Alexa is into gymnastics, whereas Zooey is interested in comedy. In fact, Zooey has guest-starred in ‘Dr. Ken’ and her father could not be happier about it! As of today, the Jeong family blissfully resides in Los Angeles, California.

