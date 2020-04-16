Kenya Barris made his mark with ‘Black-ish‘ and ‘Grown-ish.’ Now, he brings us a Netflix single-camera sitcom, titled ‘BlackAF.’ Similar to ‘Black-ish,’ we follow a black family that is newly rich and try to make their way into the world. In a society where ‘right’ does not have a fixed definition, the show flips the script on our understanding of a family sitcom. That said, Barris has often drawn on his own family experiences in the shows. Therefore, you might be wondering about Kenya Barris’ real family. We have got you covered right here, with details about his wife and kids.

Kenya Barris’ Wife:

Kenya was married to Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris. Nicknamed Bow, she is an anesthesiologist. Rania works hard, laughs freely, and doesn’t take herself too seriously. She’s fun, opinionated, bi-racial, and loving. It appears that Rania has life all figured out. However, Rania worked hard to get to the position she is in today. The middle child in a blended family of five children, Rania was the first to make it to college.

However, she didn’t have any role models and only decided to be a physician after a professor suggested it. She’s written her book on parenting, titled “Keeping Up With the Johnsons: Bow’s Guide to Black-ish Parenting.” You can check out a post below, where she’s promoted her book on Instagram.

Rania married Kenya in 1999. Both remained married for almost 20 years before they hit a rough patch in their relationship in 2014, and she filed for divorce. However, the two made up and withdrew the filing in 2015. According to Associated Press, Kenya filed for divorce again on August 9, 2019, the day of his 45th birthday. The cause happens to be irreconcilable differences. However, Kenya has offered to provide financial support to his now estranged wife.

You can check out Rania’s post with Kenya below, from happier times, at the 2015 Emmy Awards.

Kenya Barris’ Children:

During Kenya and Rania’s ongoing divorce proceedings, it has come up that Kenya has sought joint custody of four of their adolescent children. In total, Kenya and Rania have six children. Apart from the four adolescents, two of them are older than eighteen.

The adolescents are Lola, aged 13, Beau, who is 11, Kass, aged nine, and Bronx, aged 3. Among the older children is Kaleigh Barris, who seems to be at USC film school, according to her Instagram page. Leyah Barris appears to be the other older child. Both Kenya and Rania have some pictures of the kids you can check out below. Here’s a picture of Kenya with Kaleigh.

You can also check out images of Kenya with Bronx and Kass. Rania jokes about them being twins, in the post.

Most recently, she’s also posted some pictures of Bronx, who seems to be the youngest of the lot. It appears that the couple’s baby boy is growing up quickly. Check it out below.

Although Kenya and Rania might be splitting up, it does not appear that there is any bad blood between them. The two are also working towards a joint physical and legal custody over all their children who are still minors. While the kids will have to split their time between their mom and dad, both parents seem more than willing to ensure they have the best lives possible.

You can check out a heartfelt post by Kenya, with Lola and Leyah, saying that he knows what it is like to be a father to girls. The post is regarding Kobe Bryant’s demise.

