When CBS’ ‘Kid Nation’ came out in 2007, it caused a lot of controversies. The reality show revolved around a group of children Children attempting to make a functioning society in the town, which includes setting up a government system with minimal adult supervision. The shows operated on similar principles like ‘Lord of the Flies,’ showing how children behave when put in positions on power. Although the show was canceled, some participants managed to stand out. You might be wondering where the ‘Kid Nation’ cast is today. We have got you covered in that regard.

Anjay Ajodha:

Anjay joined the show as a 12-year-old from Pearland, Texas. Since ‘Kid Nation,’ he became an Eagle Scout in 2013 and graduated from the Honors College at the University of Houston with a degree in computer science, in 2015. Currently, Anjay seems to be in Seattle, Washington, working on the Intelligent Edge at Microsoft, as per his Twitter profile. Before his job at Microsoft, he’s worked at 3Dent Technology in Houston, as a software engineer.

You can check out a post from January 2020, where Anjay reflects on the flaws that ‘Kid Nation’ had by retweeting a strongly worded declaration.

I don't know what's happening anymore.

Apart from his job at Microsoft, Anjay has remained a commentator for the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee for many years. You can check out a post below, with co-commentator Ernie Manouse.

Alexander “Alex” Wade:

Alex came on to the show as a 9-year-old from Nevada. He represented Nevada in the National Geographic Bee and is a three-time champion. Since ‘Kid Nation,’ Alex has gone on to become an International Linguistics Olympiad medalist, earning gold medals in 2012 and 2013. He is a student at Stanford University.

As per Alex’s Twitter profile, he is currently at Berkeley and seems to be a voracious reader as his Twitter bio states he has too many books and not enough clothes. It appears that Alex is also associated with the Chan/Zuckerberg Initiative, launched by tech titans Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. The purpose is to bring proper software to poorer countries to help track the coronavirus pandemic effectively.

Most of Alex’s posts are retweets that update his followers about the pandemic and point out flaws in the current American government.

Taylor DuPriest:

Taylor DuPriest joined ‘Kid Nation’ as a 10-year-old from Georgia. She’s always been into modeling and has won beauty pageants like Miss Georgia Sweetheart 2005. Taylor’s also been on Disney’s ‘Show Your Stuff.’ According to her public profiles, she’s a Georgia Southern University alum. Taylor also studied Occupational Therapy/MSOT at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences. She graduated as part of the class of 2020, as per her Facebook profile. You can check out a graduation image she posted on April 24, 2020.

Her account also states that she’s in a relationship with Samuel Youngblood. Check out a picture of them together.

Despite Taylor seeming happy in her personal life, with her entire professional career ahead of her, one cannot help but think back to co-participant, Michael Thot’s Reddit AMA thread. A fan had asked if Taylor was as terrible as she was portrayed to be. Michael went on to say that she was even more so when the cameras weren’t trained on her. Taylor had allegedly said that fat people belong in zoos because makeup can fix someone’s face but not their weight.

Michael Thot:

Of course, this brings us to Michael himself, who appeared on the show when he was 14. He is originally from Sultan, Washington, and won the Junor Varsity Golden Boot at Sultan High School. He has described himself as “Technical writer. Fan of books, music, games, and soccer” on his Twitter bio. Michael’s profile also states that he’s currently in Seattle, Washington.

While Michael’s current occupation or family status remains unknown, he will forever be remembered as the castmember who allowed fans to take a peek behind the curtain when it comes to ‘Kid Nation.’ You can check out the entire Reddit Q&A thread hosted by Thot, here.

Jasmine Robinson:

Jasmine Robinson from Georgia was an 11-year-old participant on ‘Kid Nation.’ Since then, she has gone on to have quite a successful career in acting and singing. Notably, Jasmine started venturing into the entertainment industry at the age of four. She’s nicknamed QT Jazz of the group QT Possie.

Her Facebook profile states she currently lives in McDonough, Georgia. She has two brothers listed, G Phonix Teasley and Ronald Lynn Jackson. Raymond Dinkins and Ashley Teasley are listed as cousins. Delores Groomes Dickey is put down as a family member.

Notably, QT Jazz has appeared in the movie, ‘Far from the Altar’ and in shows like ‘Survivor’s Remorse‘ and ‘Greenleaf.’ You might be interested to know that she’s also a family friend to Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Check out a picture of them with Beyonce, below.

Daniel Kyri “DK”:

Kyri came on to the show as a 14-year-old from Chicago, Illinois. Since then, he has appeared in notable shows like ‘Chicago P.D.‘ and ‘Chicago Fire.’ He is part of the Goodman Theatre group and has appeared in works like ‘Monster’ at the notable Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

His Twitter profile lists him as a professional catfish, but he’s also written, produced, and directed a web series, as is evident from the post below.

A scene from the web series I wrote/produced/directed alongside @beacordelia 👀 watch + click the link in my bio for full episodes of 'the T-web series'

.

#LGBTQ #TransRightsAreHumanRights #TransIsBeautiful

In light of the recent coronavirus pandemic, Kyri has made a fun TikTok video that he’s posted on Instagram instructing others to wash their hands. Check it out below.

It is clear that the participants of ‘Kid Nation’ have moved on with their lives and are progressing personally and professionally. However, the celebrity status that comes from being attached to the reality show still follows the members.

