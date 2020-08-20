History Channel’s hit survival series ‘Alone’ follows a group of survivalists, who document their adventures, as they step foot into separate remote locations in the wilderness, aiming to survive for as long as they can, with minimal survival equipment. The contestant that outlasts the others wins a grand cash prize of $1 million. Season 7 introduced us to many brave and skilled survivalists, who are ready to endure any pain inflicted upon them by mother nature, as they focus on achieving their goal. One such contestant is Kielyn Marrone, whose resilience and determination helped her garner a lot of fans. Here’s everything you need to know about her!
Kielyn Marrone Nationality: Where is She From?
Kielyn was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. As a kid, Kie loved going on hikes and participating in other adventurous activities, along with her brother Mathew Masin. When Kie was young, her mother, Sandy Masin, would stitch matching outfits for her before realizing that her daughter is more inclined towards wearing a comfortable T-shirt and airy shorts.
Dave's out on trip having a blast, but I've got all of this hide to play with! Moose, Deer, Bison, Cow, we've got it! For all your hide crafting needs, give us a visit! But the square foot or complete with a kit, think of the possibilities! …. #lureofthenorth #diy #moose #ontariohides #madeincanada #local #bushcraft #bushcraftcanada #northwoods #ontario_adventures #supportsmallbusiness #snowday #diycrafts #leather #leathercraft
Kie is still close to her mother and brother, and the two are official contributors to her business. Sandy makes anoraks as the full-time seamstress, while Matt helps Kie on their Explorer’s Club Expeditions. She currently lives on a homestead in Espanola, Northern Ontario, Canada.
Kielyn Marrone’s Husband
In the wild-lands of Northern Ontario, Kie lives with her husband Dave, on a self-constructed property. Dave and Kie have been together for over thirteen years now and by looking at their social media posts and captions, we can surely say that their love only keeps growing, with each passing day. Dave and Kie are both survival experts, which is why they complement each other so well and can run their joint business with ease.
Three full days of moving and milling logs by the end were getting a little silly! We put the new @logosol_portable_sawmills through the ringer and are so happywith it! We will put out several different instructional and reviews for it in the near future. Side benefit: We set up the solar for this camp and we were able to put ice cream on top of these blueberries and I found a chantrelle farm on their island! …. #blueberries #chantrelles #logosol #chainsaw #diylumber #thatsalotofsawdust #cedar #whitepine #canthook #teamwork #bettertogether #longdays
Speaking of her connection with Dave, Kie wrote in a post, “We do everything together. Which is why when we’re apart it feels like a part of me has been ripped out of me.” Although they don’t have a child of their own, Dave and Kie are proud parents to Jester Hankster the Prankster dog, and King Lenny the wild cat.
We have been having a really great end of season together. We are so thankful for the great winter season we had and are now taking time to go for extended walks, play daily board games and get to work on finishing our workshop! Today we're getting the straps on the south wall and will be working on the soffits. The soffits take a while but it will be so worth it so that Lenny can't climb up there any more! .. #bettertogether #longwalks #porcupine #moose #bear #naturesbeauty
Kielyn Marrone: Age and Profession
Kielyn was 33-year-old during the filming of the seventh season of ‘Alone.’ She co-owns a tour agency called Lure of the North that specializes in traditional winter travel, handcrafted pieces of equipment, and clothing, along with providing tips and techniques to survive in the wilderness. Kielyn and Dave established the agency in 2011 out of a sheer passion for an off-grid life but it has now transformed into a full-time business that is growing with each passing day.
What a week!! We've finished up our tanning and butchery course here at the pond today and they are walking away with sore hands, sore backs but with inspiration to continue the craft of working with the whole animal from start to finish. We made jerky, soap, preserved skulls, packaged a lot of meat and oh yeah, tanned and smoked these beautiful beaver skins!! A very special thanks to Dave leading the troops through the wild with our great friend Jesse to harvest 21 beavers, 2 otters, 2 fishers, 2 marten, and 2 muskrats. And another very special thank you to Adam ( @a.woodsman ) for coming on board with us to fearlessly lead the group all the way through to usable beautifully smoked hides. Beaver is a super tough hide and so they may not be "tannery soft" but the story behind the hide is so much more special. ….. #buckskin #canadianadventure #lureofthenorth #braintanning #beaver #eatlocal #canadianbeaver #northwoods #northernontario #neontario #discoverON #makersgonnamake #bushcraft #primitivetechnology #makefriendswithwinter #toughhands
Their core team comprises their family members, including Kie and Dave’s respective mothers and brothers. The best-selling item of the brand Lure of the North is their hand made Anoraks, which not only provides protection from the cold but also looks super cool.
For those of you who were wondering what jacket I've been wearing thus far on Alone, it is one of our own hand made Anoraks. Made with 10oz cotton canvas, trimmed with Eastern coyote fur, these anoraks keep you warm even when wearing just your base layers underneath. It's what we live in during the winter. Cuts the wind beautifully and allows your moisture to be wicked away to keep you dry all day. A side bonus, you look super cool wearing them too! 😎 Here I'm sewing the trim on for an order going out and I think people are getting the memo that #winteriscoming ! Join the snow walkers with our anoraks, moccasins and mittens today! https://lureofthenorth.com/shop/product-category/clothing/anoraks/ … #anorak #anorakjacket #coyote #diykits #wintercamping #wintertrekking
Apart from training people to do a proper bushwhack through the forest, cross the mighty Lower Missinaibi and Moose River or trail along the Sturgeon River on a Trans Temagami Expedition, Kie loves to take risks and improve her skills.
Day 3/21 Lower Missinaibi River: Changing weather, south wind and grey all day, snow just starting now, still got in 18km. We are anxious about the snow changing our great conditions but feel really good about our start to this adventure. With loads getting lighter every day we're in great spirits. Not to mention the days are getting so long! Still light at 8! inreachlink.com/35A4AJJ … #lowermiss2020 #lureofthenorth #snowstorms #greystreet #anorak #windswept #teamworkmakesthedreamwork #adventurousspirit
While most of us are scared to even dip our hands in icy cold water, the adventure freak takes a polar plunge every year, to train her body and mind to survive the freezing temperature in the winters. If you are someone who loves to challenge and strengthen their survival skills, Kielyn can be someone you can look up to.
We do a polar plunge at least once a year. Mostly for fun, but also to train ourselves to control our breathing and to realize that you actually do have time if you go in. Stay calm, control your breathing and then make your move. What is the temperature of the water when it's 40 below? 1 or 2 degrees above freezing. What is the temperature when it's 0? The exact same at it is when it's 40 below. So no matter what temp it is outside, the water will never be colder than that. When I went out on that raft I made in episode 7, I had my training on knowing exactly what it would feel like if I went in and what to do about it. That being said- I definitely did not want to go in! And yes, I had a fire waiting for me! You gotta risk it for the biscuit if you want to improve your condition. Video coming soon! …. #riskitforthebiscuit #fishmish #polarplunge #wimhof #treadwater #thewateriswarm #youshouldtryit
