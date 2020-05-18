After entertaining fans with the succulent back story of Villanelle, ‘Killing Eve’ season 3 has gone back to its convoluted and dark ways with the latest episode. Titled ‘End of Game,’ episode 6 finally reveals the fate of our sweet mustached-man Niko. He is alive but makes it very clear to his estranged wife Eve that he wants nothing to do with her anymore. Of course, this won’t stop Eve from tracking his attacker down. Eve knows it isn’t Villanelle, and she hits the nail right on the coffin by figuring out it is, in fact, Dasha. She slaps the truth on the assassin’s face and has the last laugh, as Dasha’s confidence gets shattered entirely.

Meanwhile, Villanelle finally confesses that she is done with this life and wants to stop now. On learning that Konstantin and Irina are leaving the country, Villanelle asks to tag along. And while she is away on what she hopes is her last mission, the father and daughter set out on their path. Before they leave, Irina runs over her mother’s new lover and flashes an ear-to-ear smile as her father stares in shock. In case you’re wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., Killing Eve season 3 episode 7? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Killing Eve’ season 3 episode 7 will release on May 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on BBC America and simultaneously on AMC.

Where to Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Killing Eve’ season 3 episode 7 by tuning to BBC America and AMC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on the official website of BBC America and AMC. You can also download the BBC America app and AMC app to enjoy the show.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. The episodes are available to stream on Philo TV and Sling TV, as well. ‘Killing Eve’ is also accessible via a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Beautiful Monster.’

Okay, what in the Sandra Oh! was that? Niko is alive! You mean to say that all the tears that we shed for our Polish professor, mean nothing? Don’t get me wrong. I am pleasantly surprised to learn that Niko lives. Now that he has got a new lease of life, I don’t want him to suffer anymore because that would be even more terrible than getting forked up by Dasha. Anyway, do we have a new killer in town? Or out of town, I am not sure if Konstantin and Irina make it out of town before the end of the episode. Is he safe to go on a vacation with a potential killer, that is his own daughter?

Also, it is definitely not early to dream about getting another footage featuring our forbidden lovers, Eve and Villanelle. Villanelle wants out, which means there is hope for the two to band together and take down The Twelve. I have a strong feeling that Dasha is going to meet her creator soon. I hope she is Villanelle’s last kill before she decides to join her old friend, Eve

Check out the promo!

