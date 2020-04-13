‘Killing Eve’ is a subversive espionage thriller that upends almost every male-centric trope of the genre. The show centers around Eve (Sandra Oh), a low level, deskbound British Intelligence employee, who begins to reconsider her career choices. In the meantime, Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a badass assassin, lives her best life as she drowns herself in endless luxuries. When Eve somehow manages to track Villanelle’s notorious motives, a hefty game of cat-and-mouse—often driven by mutual passion— ensues between them.

Since its release back in 2018, the show has received rave reviews for the impressive performances of its two leads, and of course, for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s inventive writing. After a lot of anticipation, the third season of ‘Killing Eve’ is finally here and if you wish to know more about it, you can refer to our season 3 preview. If you’ve been wondering when ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 will premiere on Hulu, here’s is everything you need to know.

Killing Eve Season 3 Release Date

‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 premiered on April 7, 2019, and with a total of 8 episodes, it finished airing on May 26, 2019. The third season of ‘Killing Eve’ was initially slated to release on April 26, 2020. But its release date was later preponed by a few days. The eight-part ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 released on April 12, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on BBC America and also on AMC.

Since the first two seasons of ‘Killing Eve’ are already available on Hulu, you must be wondering when its third season will hit the streaming platform. Unfortunately, fans of the show who are hoping to watch it on Hulu will probably have to wait for quite some time since Hulu does have a next-day episodes agreement with neither AMC nor BBC America. Moreover, the last two seasons ended up on the streamer in the month of December of the years they premiered. So considering its previous release schedule, it seems very likely that ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 will release on Hulu sometime in December 2020.

Killing Eve Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

The third season of ‘Killing Eve’ picks up months after the closing moments of season 2. Eve tries her best to recover from all the mentally and emotionally challenging events that took place. In the meantime, Villanelle finds herself drifting back into the good old killing game after she encounters an old mentor, Dasha. She is forced to return to work for the Twelve and in return, she asks for a promotion, which will make her stronger than Dasha and Konstantin. Villanelle in then asked to kill a local political agitator in order to prove her loyalty.

Killing Even Season 3 Trailer

You can check out the trailer of ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 below:

