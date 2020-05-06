Kitty has been one of the most outstanding performers in ‘The Masked Singer‘ Season 3. By coupling one of the more exceptional singing voices this season, along with an intricate outfit, she’s kept us guessing. The differently colored eyes have led to several wild guesses about A-listed celebrities being behind the mask. Names like Mila Kunis and Megan Fox have been thrown out.

Now that Kitty’s progressed quite far in the competition, we can safely say that we’ve ascertained who’s behind the outfit. Even then, this has been one participant who’s stumped us after quite a while. As the battle heats up, you might be curious to know who’s behind the mask. We have got you covered with the latest clues and guesses.

Clues about Kitty:

Kitty starts by saying that being in the bottom two in the last week was a wake-up call, which motivated her to fight harder than before. She says she’s been on many stages and played many parts, but Kitty fits her the best. We see scenes of sword-fighting and a hint of a fashion wardrobe.

Visually, we see a silver apple in a looking glass mirror and a toy monkey. Kitty realizes that just having a good voice is not enough to stay in the competition. She needs to reinvent herself every time she steps out on the stage. We see a disc titled ‘Mind Your Manners Seal Sisters’ playing. We also see a Faberge egg as Kitty promises to show the panel a side of herself that hasn’t been seen before. After her performance, she drops an added clue, which is a slice of cake. Kitty says that it is sweet like her and has many layers. Check out the clue package below.

Guesses about Kitty:

Some of the latest clues about Kitty line up nicely with Jackie Evancho as a guess. The Faberge egg, as many of you know, is from St. Petersburg, Russia. Evancho performed in St. Petersburg in 2012 for the International Economic Forum. The silver apple we see could refer to Evancho’s album, ‘Songs from the Silver Screen,’ which happens to be among her top 10 albums.

‘Mind Your Manners Seal Sisters’ is a unique phrase that must be a clue. If one digs a little deeper, it is evident that Evancho has publicly expressed her love for seals and also collaborated with the Humane Society to take steps against seal hunting. Finally, we come to the clue involving the cake. Thanks to guest panelist Gordon Ramsay’s expertise, we know that it is a gâteau opéra cake.

Naturally, it draws the opera connection to one’s mind, and Evancho is known for being an opera singer who transitioned to pop music. You can check out a fan’s tweet, where they are sure that Jackie Evancho is Kitty.

The Kitty on the Masked Singer without a 20lbs Styrofoam head (Jackie Evancho). pic.twitter.com/cxCM7eFUYG — Novice Skiier (@onebadxo) May 4, 2020

Once again, Kitty is likely to stay on, so we will get more clues to help us ascertain who is the celebrity behind the furry outfit.

