With ‘Labor of Love,’ Kristy Katzmann returned to the world of reality television. Before that, she appeared on the controversial eleventh season of ‘The Bachelor,’ featuring Brad Womack as the bachelor. Fox’s dating reality series garnered a decent fan following because of its intriguing premise that follows a woman as she tests the compatibility and parenting skills of 15 men and chooses the one, she wishes to start a family with.

Well, Kristy had the strongest connection with Texas native Kyle Klinger and chose him as the one she wants to settle down and raise a child with. Naturally, fans must be curious to know about the current status of their relationship. Well, let’s find out!

Kristy Katzmann and Kyle Klinger: Labor of Love Journey

As Kristy Katzmann began her ‘Labor of Love’ journey, she was introduced to 15 charming men from different walks of life, ranging from doctors to lawyers, funeral directors, firefighters, entrepreneurs, etc., competing to win her heart. One among them was Austin-based sales and marketing director, Kyle Klinger. The air force veteran instantly caught the eyes of the beauty and wellness expert and their chemistry was evident throughout the season.

In the third episode, when Kristy was asked some random questions by the host Kristin Davis, she picked Kyle twice, subjecting him to multiple death stares from the other men. The two bonded when Kyle asked Kristy whether she trusts him, put a blindfold on her eyes, and fed her chocolates. On their one-on-one date, Kristy couldn’t take her eyes off Kyle’s droopy eyes and cute smile.

Their relationship blossomed when Kyle proved that he has the baby-management skills. He also gave Kristy a tour of his hometown and introduced her to the Klinger family. Kyle’s honesty, selfless attitude, and chivalry won Kristy over and she chose him over Stewart Gill. But did their relationship stand the test of time?

Are Kristy Katzmann and Kyle Klinger Still Together?

‘Labor of Love’ wrapped up the filming in early 2019 and it looks like Kristy and Kyle continued their relationship post the show. Well, first and foremost, Kristy updated her LinkedIn profile in August 2019, stating her current job as a Key Account Manager at Ora Organic, which is based in Austin, Texas. And you know who lives in Austin, right?

In case you need more proof, Kristy shared a breezy photo of herself in a bikini, while paddle-boarding in June 2019. Well, going by the scenery, it appears as if the picture was taken on the famous Lady Bird Lake.

The interesting fact is that Lady Bird Lake is where Kyle goes to unwind from the hustle and bustle of regular life. It is also his favorite spot to enjoy paddle-boarding with his pals.

If you follow Kristy closely, you might know that she religiously drinks celery juice every morning. Well, here’s a video of Kyle making celery juice for himself. Oh, and in the caption, he wrote how celery juice has become an integral part of his daily routine.

In July 2019, Kristy shared a picture of herself, while enjoying a ride on an electric scooter. A fan got super excited and dived into her comment section to state, “Austin, Texas! I know who you ended up choosing!”

Although the two haven’t posted any pictures of them together, apart from the promo photos for the show, all signs point toward the fact that Kyle and Kristy are still together and are hiding the fact from the world because of their contract.

