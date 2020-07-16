With ‘Labor of Love,’ Kristy Katzmann returned to the world of reality television. Before that, she appeared on the controversial eleventh season of ‘The Bachelor,’ featuring Brad Womack as the bachelor. Fox’s dating reality series garnered a decent fan following because of its intriguing premise that follows a woman as she tests the compatibility and parenting skills of 15 men and chooses the one, she wishes to start a family with.
Well, Kristy had the strongest connection with Texas native Kyle Klinger and chose him as the one she wants to settle down and raise a child with. Naturally, fans must be curious to know about the current status of their relationship. Well, let’s find out!
Kristy Katzmann and Kyle Klinger: Labor of Love Journey
As Kristy Katzmann began her ‘Labor of Love’ journey, she was introduced to 15 charming men from different walks of life, ranging from doctors to lawyers, funeral directors, firefighters, entrepreneurs, etc., competing to win her heart. One among them was Austin-based sales and marketing director, Kyle Klinger. The air force veteran instantly caught the eyes of the beauty and wellness expert and their chemistry was evident throughout the season.
In the third episode, when Kristy was asked some random questions by the host Kristin Davis, she picked Kyle twice, subjecting him to multiple death stares from the other men. The two bonded when Kyle asked Kristy whether she trusts him, put a blindfold on her eyes, and fed her chocolates. On their one-on-one date, Kristy couldn’t take her eyes off Kyle’s droopy eyes and cute smile.
Their relationship blossomed when Kyle proved that he has the baby-management skills. He also gave Kristy a tour of his hometown and introduced her to the Klinger family. Kyle’s honesty, selfless attitude, and chivalry won Kristy over and she chose him over Stewart Gill. But did their relationship stand the test of time?
Are Kristy Katzmann and Kyle Klinger Still Together?
‘Labor of Love’ wrapped up the filming in early 2019 and it looks like Kristy and Kyle continued their relationship post the show. Well, first and foremost, Kristy updated her LinkedIn profile in August 2019, stating her current job as a Key Account Manager at Ora Organic, which is based in Austin, Texas. And you know who lives in Austin, right?
View this post on Instagram
Throwing back to Episode 5 and “what you didn’t see” (see my previous post for “what you didn’t see” in Episode 6)… ❤️ 1. There was a part 1 to the Labor Pains drill… I ran a challenge course to throw off (and let’s be honest, impress 😉) the men. A couple things… this was the first time in my life I have ever been able to do monkey bars (huge bucket list item checked off)! A 300 lb tire was flipped and I scaled a wall high enough to leave nasty bruises down the backs of my legs (thank goodness I wore a jumpsuit for elimination). I loved this drill and REALLY wish it aired because I was a total bad— 👸🏻 ❤️ 2. What you saw of Kyle and I’s date (wine on my patio) was actually a last minute “afterthought” because our ACTUAL date had so many technical difficulties we barely spent time together. Our real date was decorating a baby’s room for a local veteran. The couple was so sweet and it was an added bonus that I could hang the drapes without a ladder just by sitting on Kyle’s shoulders! Lol ❤️ 3. During elimination, I actually talked to all 5 guys (it was a long one). After being blindsided by Keith’s other side, and none of the men telling me about it, I decided they each needed “a talking to.” As you know, I ended up keeping all 5 men, but what you DON’T know is I was on the fence about one of them, and going into elimination not even the producers knew if I was going to keep him or let him go! I had everyone on the edge of their seats that night 🤗 I can’t wait to see what next week brings! Cheers to the home stretch and more inside scoop ahead 🍾🥂 Catch an all new episode of @laboroflovefox July 9th! ❤️🙏🏻 #laboroflove #kristykatzmann #TMM #themodernmamanista #realitytv #therealestgalontv #motherhood #womensupportingwomen
In case you need more proof, Kristy shared a breezy photo of herself in a bikini, while paddle-boarding in June 2019. Well, going by the scenery, it appears as if the picture was taken on the famous Lady Bird Lake.
View this post on Instagram
Do you believe you can get better with age? I do! I can honestly say that at 41, I feel (and look) better than I did in my twenties. My twenties were TOUGH. Besides dealing with chronic debilitating health issues, I was lacking in self-confidence, trying to live up to perceived notions of perfection and completely miserable partying in the city with my fellow twenty somethings (3am is so not my scene). I had this relentless drive to “make it,” to be “a success,” and yet I never slowed down long enough to ask myself what that meant for ME. After a total health collapse in my twenties, I poured my heart and soul into my career in my thirties to “make up for lost time.” I was killing myself working around the clock to prove my worth. In my late thirties, I rushed into a marriage worried my time was running out to start a family, only to have it fall apart within the year. The worst had happened. Everything I thought I knew about life seemed to vanish into thin air. And that’s when I realized, while there were things I was very proud of in my life, I had never been living life on my own terms. How happy was I? I can tell you I didn’t like my answer. I didn’t pick myself up over night. It took a couple years of diligently doing the work and sitting in discomfort and the unknown before things got better. Turning 40 was big for me! I was finally in a position to ask myself what I wanted and take some chances off the grid. For the first time in my life I didn’t have a plan, but instead set out on a quest of discovery and getting in touch with my heart. Having things “not work out” has been the biggest blessing for me. Life is truly what you make it… what will you make of yours? ❤️ . . . . . #bossbabetribe #dreamersandoers #girlbosses #shemeansbusiness #womenwholead #bloggersofinstagram #highvibes #manifestyourlife #selfgrowth #youaremagic #buildyourempire #goaldigger #createyourhappy #pursuepretty #lifeunscripted #lifestyleblogger #personalgrowth #thinkhappythoughts #enjoythelittlethings #howyouglow #nothingisordinary #prettylittlethings #theeverygirl #thisisforty #nevergiveup #reinventyourself #newbeginnings #liveyourbestlife #sup
The interesting fact is that Lady Bird Lake is where Kyle goes to unwind from the hustle and bustle of regular life. It is also his favorite spot to enjoy paddle-boarding with his pals.
If you follow Kristy closely, you might know that she religiously drinks celery juice every morning. Well, here’s a video of Kyle making celery juice for himself. Oh, and in the caption, he wrote how celery juice has become an integral part of his daily routine.
View this post on Instagram
Celery juice has become part of my daily routine. I can’t speak to the the science behind it, but I can say that I feel like I’m better hydrated w/ a healthier gut. . . . . . . Fun Fact: celery is 95% 💧 , and 100% not 🥓 😢 . . . . . #celeryjuice #celeryjuice #celery #celeryjuicebenefits #juicing #brevillejuicer #brevillejuicefountain #sunday #sundaymorning #aftercoffee
In July 2019, Kristy shared a picture of herself, while enjoying a ride on an electric scooter. A fan got super excited and dived into her comment section to state, “Austin, Texas! I know who you ended up choosing!”
View this post on Instagram
May you always think of life as a great adventure ❤️ . . . . . #beyourownboss #bossbabetribe #creativechics #dreamersandoers #femalebusinessowner #girlbosses #womenwholead #bloggersofinstagram #highvibes #manifestyourlife #selfgrowth #youaremagic #buildyourempire #createyourhappy #creativesofinstagram #mycreativecommunity #bloggerlife #pursuepretty #lifeunscripted #lifestyleblogger #personalgrowth #thinkhappythoughts #enjoythelittlethings #howyouglow #nothingisordinary #prettylittlethings #theeverygirl #theverydayproject #scooters
Although the two haven’t posted any pictures of them together, apart from the promo photos for the show, all signs point toward the fact that Kyle and Kristy are still together and are hiding the fact from the world because of their contract.
Read More: Is Labor of Love Scripted?