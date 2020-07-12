From being one of the contestants on Brad Womack’s controversial season of ‘The Bachelor’ to bagging her own show, ‘Labor of Love,’ Kristy Katzmann has come a long way. The central theme of Fox’s dating reality series revolves around Kristy’s aims to find a life partner and a potential father to her future child, out of 15 eligible bachelors. It premiered in May 2020 and opened to mixed reviews among the audiences and critics.
Most viewers slammed the show by calling it inauthentic, bizarre, and promoting unrealistic notions regarding birth. However, the show has managed to garner a fair share of fans who must be eager to know who wins Kristy’s heart and also the competition. Before we get to that, let’s try finding out whether Kristy is pregnant or not!
Is Kristy Katzmann Pregnant?
Well, we all know Kristy’s top priority on the show is to find a person with whom she can raise a baby. Of course, she wants a loving partner but since Kristy is in her forties, the clock’s ticking, and she has time and again, mentioned that she can’t afford to waste more time. The filming wrapped up in early 2019, so it’s natural for fans to wonder whether she has a bun in her oven.
First things first, in May 2020, Kristy shared a heartfelt post wherein she wished everyone a very happy Mother’s Day and also gave a very significant life update that she has frozen her eggs at the Chicago-based OVA Egg Freezing Specialty Centre.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day! I want to dedicate this day to the incredible team supporting and helping me in my journey to motherhood. While I never envisioned this to be my journey (like so many women out there), I could not be more grateful and thrilled to have such a wonderful team behind me. Thank you Dr. Brian Kaplan (the absolute best!) and the amazing women of @ovaeggfreezing for helping make my dream come true. I am truly blessed for such a unique and powerful opportunity and I hope that everyone out there who still has a dream in their heart never gives up, even when the odds seem stacked against you. My best advice? Find a new door to open and don’t hold back, give it everything you’ve got, because if you do you just might find a better story than you ever dreamed possible. Lots of love to everyone, especially my incredible medical team changing people’s lives every single day 😘 Meet Dr. Kaplan when @laboroflovefox premiers May 21st on @FOXtv #laborofloveFox #modernmotherhood 💕 • • • • • #fierce #unstoppable #motherhood #shemeansbusiness #LaborofLove #herbusiness #bossbabetribe #creativechics #dreamersandoers #femaleentrepreneur #girlbosses #bossbabesquad #hersuccess #womenintheworld #thisgirlmeansbusiness #womensupportingwomen #womenwithambition #womenwholead #lifesgreatestadventure #myjourney #femaleempowerment #women #bossbabe #goafteryourdreams #makeithappen #gobigorgohome #themodernmamanista #FOXtv.
On her 42nd birthday in December 2019, the holistic health and wellness expert shared a post wherein she wrote, “I’ve been going through some big life transitions, some exciting changes, and some moments of reckoning that have had me feeling a little down and out. I’m excited for the new year and the ways I know my life will change, but mostly I’m staying present and taking it all one day at a time.” She also expressed her gratitude towards the professionals she has hired to help her in her new journey. The caption also features a hashtag – “new beginnings.”
View this post on Instagram
I haven’t posted in awhile. I’ve been going through some big life transitions, some exciting changes, and some moments of reckoning that have had me feeling a little down and out. But today, on my 42nd birthday, I’m looking back on this year and feeling proud. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t what I hoped for, but it was good. It pushed me in new ways and broke me open. It challenged me to choose myself and step into the parts of my life that scare me most. I’m digging into life, dropping my walls, and reconnecting with myself. ME. Not my achievements, not my successes, not my failures, and not my mistakes. Just me. And I’m learning to let that be enough. I’m grateful for the wonderful people I have in my life who support and love me unconditionally. Some friends, some family, some colleagues, and some professionals I’ve hired to help me through it all. I’m excited for the new year and the ways I know my life will change, but mostly I’m staying present and taking it all one day at a time. I hope you take the time to reflect on your year, create hopes for the future, and then return to the present moment. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday and beautiful new year!!! 🎄❤️ A special shout out to my sister @kellykatzmann who shares this birthday with me. Life simply wouldn’t be the same without you and all the love, creativity, support, strength, conviction, and enthusiasm you share. Love you so much! 😘 #christmasbabies 🎁 . . . . . #christmasbirthday #sistersarethebest #ageisjustanumber #gratitude #grateful #newbeginnings #keepgettingbetter #staypresent #happyholidays2019
Then in June 2020, Kristy posted a picture with her sister. In the Q&A caption, while answering whether she prefers coffee or wine, Kristy wrote, “wine (temporarily on hold)” with a winking emoji. Just like your and mine, many eyebrows were raised and the comment section is packed with people emphasizing the “temporary on hold” bit.
View this post on Instagram
Sister Q&A time! If you’ve been following my @laborofloveFOX fashion rundown or following us on @themodernmamanista, then you’ve already “met” my sister Sarah! She is my big sis (aka watches out for me) and one of my dearest friends (aka always lets me tag along). We have been through SO much together and I truly cannot imagine my life without her ❤️🙏🏻 Today we’re testing our sister IQ and answering these questions for each other. ⠀⠀ •What’s your sister’s best quality? KRISTY: is beautiful inside and out, but humble enough not to see it. She’s full of grit and always finds a way to rise above challenges and come out stronger. SARAH: is the kindest, most thoughtful woman I know. She had a very full life, but is always the first one there when you need her, no matter what. She is genuine, loving, and loyal and chooses to see the good in people and in life! ⠀⠀ Coffee or Wine? KRISTY: wine (temporarily on hold 😉) SARAH: coffee • Dream Travel Destination? KRISTY: Japan, Croatia, Iceland and Columbia SARAH: Greece, Costa Rica, Alaska and South Africa • Favorite Movie or Book? KRISTY: “Love Actually” or “Under the Tuscan Sun” SARAH: “Girl, Wash Your Face,” by Rachel Hollis or “Love What You Do,” by Dana Spinola • What makes her a boss babe? KRISTY: her ability to take health and beauty information and translate it into something I can relate to and follow. She’s also not afraid to get out there and go after what she wants! SARAH: her ability to juggle it all! Career, family, friends and hobbies, Sarah is always on the go, always positive, and always willing to lend a hand… all while wearing the biggest smile! ⠀⠀ P.S. I have another amazing (younger) sister, so I’ll have to coax her into my next sister Q&A ❤️ #sistersarethebest #laboroflove
To add fuel to the fire, there is a caption on the blog account, Kristy runs with her sister, that states “our first “postpartum” sister chat.” Hmm… the plot thickens. So, is she pregnant or is she not? Well, your guess is as good as mine. However, keep your eyes open for more clues, sleuths!
Who Does Kristy Katzmann Pick to be Her Baby’s Dad?
After Marcus Lehman’s shocking elimination, we are just a week away from finding out who among Stewart Gill and Kyle Klinger, will be chosen by Kristy, as the winner of ‘Labor of Love!’ And who doesn’t love some good and spicy speculation? Well, without beating around the bush, I’ll straight-up reveal the fan theories on who won Kristy’s heart, along with the show. Sorry Team Stewart, it looks like Kristy might pick the family guy, Kyle Klinger, to be the man she begins her new journey with.
View this post on Instagram
Throwing back to Episode 5 and “what you didn’t see” (see my previous post for “what you didn’t see” in Episode 6)… ❤️ 1. There was a part 1 to the Labor Pains drill… I ran a challenge course to throw off (and let’s be honest, impress 😉) the men. A couple things… this was the first time in my life I have ever been able to do monkey bars (huge bucket list item checked off)! A 300 lb tire was flipped and I scaled a wall high enough to leave nasty bruises down the backs of my legs (thank goodness I wore a jumpsuit for elimination). I loved this drill and REALLY wish it aired because I was a total bad— 👸🏻 ❤️ 2. What you saw of Kyle and I’s date (wine on my patio) was actually a last minute “afterthought” because our ACTUAL date had so many technical difficulties we barely spent time together. Our real date was decorating a baby’s room for a local veteran. The couple was so sweet and it was an added bonus that I could hang the drapes without a ladder just by sitting on Kyle’s shoulders! Lol ❤️ 3. During elimination, I actually talked to all 5 guys (it was a long one). After being blindsided by Keith’s other side, and none of the men telling me about it, I decided they each needed “a talking to.” As you know, I ended up keeping all 5 men, but what you DON’T know is I was on the fence about one of them, and going into elimination not even the producers knew if I was going to keep him or let him go! I had everyone on the edge of their seats that night 🤗 I can’t wait to see what next week brings! Cheers to the home stretch and more inside scoop ahead 🍾🥂 Catch an all new episode of @laboroflovefox July 9th! ❤️🙏🏻 #laboroflove #kristykatzmann #TMM #themodernmamanista #realitytv #therealestgalontv #motherhood #womensupportingwomen
Let’s not kid ourselves, Kristy has developed a special liking to the sales and marketing director from Austin, Texas, since the beginning of the show. Their oh-so-romantic dates and her choosing Kyle twice in the episode titled ‘10 Things Kristy Likes About You,’ are a testament to the above-mentioned fact. He has been honest, compassionate, and quite caring towards Kristy and that is a very important trait one looks for in a life partner.
So, for starters, she seems to have relocated to Austin, Texas. What makes me say that? Well, if we go by Kristy’s Linkedin profile, it appears that since August 2019, she has been working as the Key Account Manager at an Austin-based company called Ora Organic. As for more pieces of evidence, in June 2019, Kyle posted a video of him making celery juice, along with the caption, “Celery juice has become part of my daily routine.” In case you aren’t aware, celery juice is what Kristy swears by every morning. Don’t believe it? Check out the last point in the caption below!
View this post on Instagram
“10 Things About Me…” 1. Notre Dame is my alma mater 2. I have an acupuncture license 3. I won a winemaking competition in Mendoza, Argentina 4. I aced calculus in college 5. I hiked the longest gorge (Samaria) in Europe – it took over 6.5 nonstop hours! 6. I do wedding florals on the side 7. I’m a Tastemaker for Time Out Chicago 8. I can surf 9. I was born on Christmas Day (and so was my younger sister) 10. I swear by celery juice every morning What’s something people would be surprised to learn about YOU?! . . . . . #bossbabetribe #creativechics #dreamersandoers #femalebusinessowner #girlbosses #shemeansbusiness #womenwholead #bloggersofinstagram ##manifestyourlife #youaremagic #buildyourempire #goaldigger #createyourhappy #creativesofinstagram #bloggerlife #pursuepretty #lifeunscripted #lifestyleblogger #personalgrowth #thinkhappythoughts #enjoythelittlethings #howyouglow #prettylittlethings #theeverygirl #theverydayproject #thisisforty #datenight #chitowngirl
In the same month, Kristy shared a picture of her paddle-boarding in the pristine lake which looks like Lady Bird Lake, where Kyle often goes paddle-boarding with his friends.
View this post on Instagram
Do you believe you can get better with age? I do! I can honestly say that at 41, I feel (and look) better than I did in my twenties. My twenties were TOUGH. Besides dealing with chronic debilitating health issues, I was lacking in self-confidence, trying to live up to perceived notions of perfection and completely miserable partying in the city with my fellow twenty somethings (3am is so not my scene). I had this relentless drive to “make it,” to be “a success,” and yet I never slowed down long enough to ask myself what that meant for ME. After a total health collapse in my twenties, I poured my heart and soul into my career in my thirties to “make up for lost time.” I was killing myself working around the clock to prove my worth. In my late thirties, I rushed into a marriage worried my time was running out to start a family, only to have it fall apart within the year. The worst had happened. Everything I thought I knew about life seemed to vanish into thin air. And that’s when I realized, while there were things I was very proud of in my life, I had never been living life on my own terms. How happy was I? I can tell you I didn’t like my answer. I didn’t pick myself up over night. It took a couple years of diligently doing the work and sitting in discomfort and the unknown before things got better. Turning 40 was big for me! I was finally in a position to ask myself what I wanted and take some chances off the grid. For the first time in my life I didn’t have a plan, but instead set out on a quest of discovery and getting in touch with my heart. Having things “not work out” has been the biggest blessing for me. Life is truly what you make it… what will you make of yours? ❤️ . . . . . #bossbabetribe #dreamersandoers #girlbosses #shemeansbusiness #womenwholead #bloggersofinstagram #highvibes #manifestyourlife #selfgrowth #youaremagic #buildyourempire #goaldigger #createyourhappy #pursuepretty #lifeunscripted #lifestyleblogger #personalgrowth #thinkhappythoughts #enjoythelittlethings #howyouglow #nothingisordinary #prettylittlethings #theeverygirl #thisisforty #nevergiveup #reinventyourself #newbeginnings #liveyourbestlife #sup
Wait, there’s more. In July 2019, Kristy shared a picture in which she is riding an electric scooter. A person in the comment section was quick to notice the place and exclaim, “Austin, Texas! I know who you ended up choosing!”
View this post on Instagram
May you always think of life as a great adventure ❤️ . . . . . #beyourownboss #bossbabetribe #creativechics #dreamersandoers #femalebusinessowner #girlbosses #womenwholead #bloggersofinstagram #highvibes #manifestyourlife #selfgrowth #youaremagic #buildyourempire #createyourhappy #creativesofinstagram #mycreativecommunity #bloggerlife #pursuepretty #lifeunscripted #lifestyleblogger #personalgrowth #thinkhappythoughts #enjoythelittlethings #howyouglow #nothingisordinary #prettylittlethings #theeverygirl #theverydayproject #scooters
If these are not enough, guess you will have to wait till the show’s finale to find out!
