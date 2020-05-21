Kristy Katzmann is the leading lady of ‘Labor of Love,’ FOX’s dating reality show with a parental twist. It showcases Kristy’s journey of finding the perfect partner from 15 charming and successful men to start a family soon. People remember Kristy as the reality star who appeared on ‘The Bachelor,’ but many aren’t aware of her other pursuits. But don’t you worry, we are here to help you out. Keep scrolling!
Who is Kristy Katzmann?
The 42-year-old holistic health and beauty expert hails from Gurnee, Illinois.
She is very close to her family and often visits her family to spend time with them.
This time last year I was celebrating my 40th birthday in South America… it was perfect. This year, I’m digging in at home, focusing on my health, working on myself and getting ready for the next level… it is also perfect. Life comes in waves and one of the greatest lessons I’ve learned thus far in life is to ride those waves and make choices that make sense for where I currently am and what best meets my current needs. It’s good to dream about the future and learn from the past, but living takes place in the present. NOW is where everything is really at! What do you need right now? Write it out and start making your choices and actions all about getting those needs met and moving to YOUR next level. Close out 2018 strong and prepare the way for a new and hopefully best year yet! #2019 . . . . . #ipreview #quote #inspire #motivation #quotestoliveby #instaquote #wordsofwisdom #lifelessons #thoughtoftheday #iamwellandgood #mindbodygreen #holisticwellness #holisticliving #holisticlifestyle #mindfulliving #healthmatters #selfloveclub #naturalhealth #greenlifestyle #healthyhappylife #liveinspired #organiclifestyle #cleanliving #mindandbody #wellpreneur #wellnessblogger #wellnessblog #naturallyselective #beselective
Kristy also runs a beauty and wellness Instagram page with her sister, Sarah Gross. The page is primarily dedicated to sharing outfit inspirations, but the two sisters also share uplifting content from time to time.
Kristy is an American Studies and Journalism graduate from the University of Notre Dame with Cum Laude Honors. She also holds a Master’s degree in Science of Oriental Medicine in Acupuncture, Herbal Medicine, and Nutrition from Midwest College of Oriental Medicine. Additionally, she has earned a Master’s degree from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine.
As of today, Kristy works as a Key Account Manager of a leading health and wellness company named Ora Organic. In the company, she oversees the account team and also manages business relationships. Kristy is also a and has ample experience in the field. She is a social media influencer and uses her knowledge of nutrients and vitamins to help others.
Guys, I’m so excited to share this post with you! If there is one simple thing you can do today to improve your health, I believe this is it… celery juice! Yes, celery. You need to juice it fresh (1 bunch) and drink it all by itself on an empty stomach (which is a great morning ritual). Personally, I saw a HUGE difference in my overall health in just a couple of days which shocked me. I’ve tried so many complicated health programs that didn’t do much for me, it’s hard to believe something so simple could make such a big difference, but trust me, it does! Better yet, try it yourself and find out. • I’ve struggled with various unexplained health issues over the years and taking supplements, working out, doing yoga and various other regimens for me are more than just about living a healthy lifestyle. These elements are essential to my ability to function and live a happy productive life. A few weeks ago, after I caught a bug on a plane, I was experiencing a crash with my health and very frustrated. I came across @medicalmedium on Instagram and felt compelled to order his books. As soon as they arrived, I dove in and felt a glimmer of hope as I read a chapter about the Epstein Barr virus which causes mononucleosis, better known as “mono.” Many people have experienced this debilitating illness in their younger years, myself included when I was 22 years old, and I can honestly say my health has never been the same since. There are additional foods, herbals and supplements to assist if this is also your picture, but celery juice is the big secret weapon here. • But whether you have ever had “mono” or not, celery juice is beneficial for most everyone. Here are some of its glorious benefits… 1. it rids the body of bacteria, yeast, fungi and viruses, 2. it’s a powerful anti-inflammatory, 3. it cleanses and supports the liver (your body’s built in purification system), 4. it benefits the thyroid, 5. it alkalizes the gut, 6. it has plentiful enzymes and raises the hydrochloric acid levels of the stomach to help properly digest food, 7. it restores the adrenals and 8. it can elevate your mood and mental clarity 🙏🏻🌿 #medicalmedium #celeryjuice #naturallyselective
She has also served as a Midwest Regional Sales and Training Manager at Andalou Naturals and a Sales Representative in a leading whole-food supplement brand, Garden of Life. Before all this, she worked as an Account Executive at New Chapter, Inc. for three and a half years.
Which The Bachelor Season Kristy Katzmann Participated in?
Kristy is a former contestant on the eleventh season of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor,’ which features Stephen Bradley Womack, a winemaker from Austin, Texas, as the Bachelor of the season. Along with Kristy, the season featured 24 other women who entered the show as potential romantic interests to Brad. In the shocking finale, Brad didn’t give his final rose to any of the two women and became the first bachelor in the history of the show to reject all of the bachelorettes.
Kristy Katzmann: How Far Did She Go?
Kristy worked as a Chicago-based Acupuncturist when she entered the show. In her very first conversation with Brad at the Malibu mansion, Kristy flirted with him in her unique way, suggesting he was stressed by merely looking at his tongue. Her eccentricity managed to impress the “sexiest Bachelor ever,” and she got a pass to another round.
She displayed her fun side in the third week and won a group-date rose from Brad. In the fourth week, after a group date, Brad described Kristy as calm and composed but “way too refined” for his rough personality. So in the fifth week, the Illinois native was eliminated from the show. However, she managed to win the hearts of the viewers with her authentic personality.
