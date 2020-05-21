Described as a dating show with a twist, ‘Labor of Love’ appears to be an extension of ‘The Bachelorette’. What happens here is, one single woman, who is ready to become a mum, scours for the potential father of her children. In season 1, the female who grabs all the attention is Kristy Katzmann and she meets 15 aspiring fathers-to-be. The contestants need to go through a series of partnerships and parenting tests. Well, among the participants, we have Kyle Klinger, who has created quite a buzz for himself. Let’s find out more about him.

Kyle Klinger: Where is He From?

Kyle Klinger is from Austin, Texas. He is the complete family guy and has a brother, his mum, and dad. And yes, he is also an uncle to three cute kids. Check out one of his posts of the entire fam having a lovely dinner!

Kyle is pretty close to his mum and had shared an adorable post on her birthday. He wrote: “Celebrated mom’s birthday today w/ a bike ride around #townlakeaustin. I’m incredibly lucky to have parents so young, healthy, and active. That’s my stepfather back there too! #happybirthdaymom❤️.” Here’s another post where he wishes his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Kyle Klinger: Age and Profession

Kyle is 38 years old at the time of filming. He is employed as a sales and marketing director. Previously, he had served with the air force. Kyle is an avid biker and his Insta is packed with posts of him going on multiple rides. Have a look at one of his posts below which he captions as follows: “Nothing to reflect on here 🤣 Just love riding my bike. Beautiful day to be outside in #austintx.”

While shooting for the show, Kyle grew close to his fellow contestants, Alan Santini and Stewart Gill. They even went on a trip to Venice Beach and Santa Monica Pier. He holds a knack for adventure, food, and travel — overall, the complete package.

Kyle Klinger Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

Needless to mention, Kyle Klinger holds a strong potential to be among the top few that make it to Kristy’s heart. He is successful, lively, energetic, and has all the qualities to make his partner’s every single day memorable. Moreover, he is the perfect family man — his bond with his mom, dad, and sibling is proof enough. We strongly believe Kyle has everything it takes to prove himself worthy of starting a family with Kristy.

