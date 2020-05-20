In case you are looking for a show to fill the void left by the conclusion of the first season of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor: Listen to your Heart,’ Fox’s latest offering ‘Labor of Love’ is perfect for you. The dating show follows a career-oriented woman, Kristy Katzmann, as she embarks upon a quest to find a potential partner from 15 hot and sophisticated bachelors, who would hold her hand on her unconventional journey to achieving motherhood.

Award-winning actor Kristin Davis, best known for her work on ‘Sex and the City’, serves as the host of the series. The modern-day mating story is brought to us by the creators of ‘Haunted’ and ‘Project Runway,’ and was in development for three years. In case you are wondering about what goes down in the series premiere, i.e., ‘Labor of Love’ episode 1? Well, we have got you covered. Read on!

Labor of Love Episode 1 Release Date

‘Labor of Love’ Episode 1 is all set to release on May 21, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FOX. The eight-part show will follow a weekly-release format and drop a new episode, every Thursday.

Where to Watch Labor of Love Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Labor of Love’ episode 1 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to FOX at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also watch the show online by logging into FOX’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices on subscription services such as Hulu, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

Labor of Love Episode 1 Spoilers

The series premiere will introduce the fifteen wannabe fathers who are eager to start a family with Kristy Katzmann. Many of you might recognize Kristy from her appearance on ‘The Bachelor’ season 11. But the tables have turned, and instead of trying to impress a man, the 41-year-old smart and successful woman will be now be wooed by a group of men. Belonging to different backgrounds, the contestants are united on one front, which is to spark a romantic connection with Kristy and become the father of her future baby.

The dad-chelors who will compete with each other in several parenting challenges are Alan Santini, Angelo Castricone, Budge Collinson, Gary Malec, Jason Christopher Smith, Keith Reams, Kyle Klinger, Marcus Lehman, Mario Calderon, Matt Kaye, Phillip Michael Jacques, Stewart Gill, Tali Raphaely, Trent Broach, and last but not least, Walker Posey.

In the episode, each participant might get a chance to go on a romantic date with Kristy, wherein they might spend some quality time together and get to know any other more. Apart from testing the men on their gallantry, men will also be asked to provide a biological sample to examine whether they really have what it takes. Kristy still has scars from her past relationships, but she is willing to take control of her life back from society and is ready to become a mother by the end of the year. So whom might she choose? The contestant-lineup comprises doctors, lawyers, funeral directors, firefighters, entrepreneurs, etc., but the one who can manage to steal Kristy’s heart and prove himself worthy of navigating the stormy waters of parenthood with her will proceed to the next episode.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come, to get you excited for the premiere!

Read More: Where is Labor of Love Filmed?