Fox’s ‘Labor of Love’ is proving the naysayers wrong, with its entertaining contestants and eccentric tasks. Kristy Katzmann is on the lookout for a man who is ready to enter into a forever companionship and agrees to start a family as soon as possible. The show features 15 successful and charming men who are all set to labor for Kristy’s love. It’s definitely not going to be a smooth ride with multiple challenges that test their partnership and parenting skills. Check out the recap in the end. In case you are wondering about what goes down in ‘Labor of Love’ episode 2? Keep reading!

Labor of Love Episode 2 Release Date

‘Labor of Love’ Episode 2 is all set to release on May 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FOX. The eight-part show will follow a weekly-release format and drop a new episode, every Thursday.

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘Crazy, Stupid, Bear,’ Kristy might choose to go on a date with two of the 15 men to check whether she can develop a stronger connection with either of them. We might also get to witness the men’s protective instincts as the next task might transport them in the woods on a camping trip. Some issues can arise between the men as one of the participants might spill the beans about a fellow contestant.

Where to Watch Labor of Love Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Labor of Love’ episode 2 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to FOX at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also watch the show online by logging into FOX’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices on subscription services such as Hulu, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

Labor of Love Episode 1 Recap

The episode is titled ’15 First Dates.’

It begins with the 41-year-old successful woman, Kristy Katzmann, arriving at her temporary house in Georgia. There she meets with the hostess, Kristin Davis. Later, Kristy is introduced to all the 15 men who can’t wait to steal her heart. Okay, first impressions time, people! Budge is a “conservative man” who doesn’t drink. In the first few lines that LA-based gym owner Keith blurts, he comes across as a creep. “Women who like me like me because I’m intense,” he says. Who even talks like that? Moving on, Walker, a funeral director, has a fear of dying alone. Tennis coach Trent refers to himself as a “woman whisperer.” The rest of the guys save their cards for the future.

As all the men gather up at the driveway, Kristin asks them to submit their sperm samples! Matt instantly quips, “I did not see this coming, no pun intended.” We didn’t either, Matt. After the task, Alan gets rewarded with the highest sperm-count award. Marcus is not happy. This is getting interesting. Jason gets super sloshed, and Mario has to drag him to the washroom to puke. The next day, Stewart confronts Jason on his drunken behavior from last night. In the barbecue session, Jason makes a decent impression, while Alan accidentally refers to Kristy and “Cindy.” Somebody take his award back, please!

In the end, Kristy summons Tali, Phillip, Jason, and Stewart to talk. She proceeds to declare that she can’t see a future with Tali and Philip. Bye-bye, Philip, and his moon rocks! If only he would’ve opened up. As for Tali, that’s what you deserve for telling a woman you’ve just met, “wish me luck, sweetheart,” before entering a sperm-collection box. No seriously, Tali has come across as way too self-possessed during the date round. What about Jason and Stewart? Well, Jason is let off with a warning to control his nervous-drinking habits, while Stewart receives a surprise when Kristy tells him that he is by far the most interesting contestant.

