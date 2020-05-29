In ‘Labor of Love’ the contestants do their best to catch the eye and capture the heart of the gorgeous lady, Kristy Katzmann, as she looks for a perfect life partner who can also be the potential father to her future baby. With two competitors – Tali and Philip – out of the game, the remaining 13 contenders sweat it out in the jungle this time, while on a camping trip with the beautiful lady. And two lucky contestants get to go on a one-on-one date with Kristy. More on that in the recap. In case you are wondering about what happens in ‘Labor of Love’ episode 3? Keep reading!

Labor of Love Episode 3 Release Date

‘Labor of Love’ Episode 3 is all set to release on June 4, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FOX. The eight-part show will follow a weekly-release format and drop a new episode, every Thursday.

In the upcoming episode, titled ’10 Things Kristy Likes About You,’ Kristy might enter the Fatherhood house to know more about the contestants and develop a deeper bond with them.

Where to Watch Labor of Love Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Labor of Love’ episode 3 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to FOX at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also watch the show online by logging into FOX’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices on subscription services such as Hulu, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

Labor of Love Episode 2 Recap

The episode is titled ‘Crazy, Stupid, Bear.’

In the episode, the contestants are asked to get dressed for an evening outing in the jungle. Kristin then reveals that it’s time to check the protective instincts of the contestants. And to do that, the makers direct a crew member dressed in a bear costume, to hide in the woods and attack the men and Kristy. Before the camping trip commences, rangers instruct the men on how to protect themselves in case they face a grisly bear in the woods. The contestants go on their short dates one by one, and as planned, the bear appears out of the woods. All the 13 contestants, except for Trent, ensure Kristy’s safety before their own.

Here are a few highlights – During their date, Angelo informs Kristy that Alan had forgotten her name once, Budge wants to leave the show, and the boys refer to “weird” Gary as “Ted Bundy.” Wow, Angelo. What a snitch! Meanwhile, Mario straight up tells Kristy that he would love to have two boys. Not a good move, brother. Kristy chooses Matt and Marcus for a special date with her. She confesses to Marcus that he is her crush on the show. The two have fun at the Atlanta Hawks basketball game, and he kisses her on their way back.

Matt steals the episode with his innate charm and sincerity. On their date, Kristy tells Matt that he makes her feel secure and comfortable and that he can be a great husband and father. They watch fireworks, share personal stories, drink champagne, and finally, kiss. Back at the house, Kristy summons Budge, Angelo, Mario, and Matt. She confronts Angelo about his actions, but he tells her that he snitched everyone because he is a straightforward person. Budge and Mario are sent home, while Kristy confesses that she had a great time with Matt and would love to explore their connection.

